‘Growing unease’ in town over meaning of Ennis 2040 pause

THE people of Ennis need to know where Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 DAC stand on the future of the Abbey Street and Parnell Street car parks, insist Save Ennis Town, the local community group committed to retaining the riverside civic amenities in the town.

The call comes following the recent announcement from Ennis 2040 DAC that the controversial proposals to build on both car parks has been paused, with the development company shifting focus to other proposed projects in the town.

“While any pause on the ill-advised plans to build on these vital spaces in the heart Ennis is welcome, there is growing unease in the town about what this actually means,” said Save Ennis Town chairman Gearoid Mannion in a statement to The Clare Champion this week.

“The people of Ennis have overwhelmingly rejected the plans to build on the car parks as expressed by the large attendance at a public meeting in Temple Gate Hotel in May 2023, out of which the Save Ennis Town group was formed.

“This was followed up with a petition which received 3,700 signatures, a silent march to Aras Contae an Chlair and the huge turnout last May to our rally at O’Connell Square. In addition, the recent local elections returned a majority of councillors from the Ennis Electoral Area who do not want these proposed developments to go ahead.”

He continued, “The question I’m being asked on the street is ‘what does a ‘pause’ really mean’. In view of the lack of meaningful consultation around these plans to date, the fear is being expressed that Clare County Council/Ennis 2040 DAC may intend to reactivate their plans at a later date and proceed with building over these vital public spaces.

“Save Ennis Town are now calling on Clare County Council/Ennis 2040 DAC to clarify their position, and respect the democratically expressed wishes of the people of Ennis, by signalling their clear intention to remove the proposed developments at Abbey Street and Parnell Street car parks from the Ennis 2040 project, and finally put a stop to these controversial plans.”

“In light of the lack of clarity around this issue, we have written to the interim Chief

Executive Officer of Clare County Council, requesting a meeting to clarify the future intentions of Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 DAC regarding these important public amenities at the centre of our town.”