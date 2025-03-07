Griffin headed Stateside

MILTOWN’S Dominic Griffin has got a scholarship to play soccer at York University in Nebraska.

Dominic, a Leaving Cert student at Ennistymon Community School, is the son of Caragh Griffin, who said the family are delighted for him.

“We’re absolutely thrilled. It’s a process that has been going on for two years. He looked into it himself and did trials down in Limerick two years ago to get into the programme.

“At Easter last year he went to North Carolina on a sort of field trip, to look at universities and to play soccer out there, that was for eight days. He joined up with an organisation called SMUSA and they would have been sort of managing him and the whole process. He went to Belfast for a showcase last Christmas and all these coaches from America watch this showcase and pick out the players they want to get in touch with,” she said.

