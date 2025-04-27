Gridlock ‘beyond a joke’

Traffic congestion near an Ennis school, and the site of possible future housing developments, on the Kilrush Road has been likened to the Battle of Dunkirk by a former mayor of the town.

Morning and evening gridlock on the Kilrush Road Roundabout near Ennis National School is “beyond a joke” Councillor Tommy Guilfoyle told a recent meeting of the Ennis Municipal District while calling for a detailed plan to be put in place to address “ongoing traffic congestion and safety concerns”.

He acknowledged and voiced appreciation for the council’s “proactive efforts to date”, particularly the recent installation of traffic ramps and crossings under the Safe Routes to School programme.

However, he continued, “as we look toward the future, it is crucial that we also consider how traffic can be effectively managed considering potential further housing developments in the area.”

He questioned, “Given the proactive measures taken thus far, I am asking, how the council intends to enhance traffic management and improve access to ensure the safety of the students. Specifically, I would like to understand the measures that will be implemented to alleviate the current congestion and ensure secure entry and exit for the 630 pupils and 40 preschool children attending the school.”

Among those to support the motion, former mayor Councillor Pat Daly said, “It’s a bottleneck on a daily basis at that roundabout and the entrance into the school. I believe that there isn’t sufficient parking in the school to accommodate all these cars on a daily basis.

“It reminds you of the Battle of Dunkirk, one way in and one way out. We need another exit there.” He said there is potential for another 250 houses to be built in the area. “There has to be another exit that you could drive in and drive out the other way, because it’s just not working at the moment.”

Responding to the motion, Paddy Tiernan, A/Senior Engineer, stated the Ennis Municipal District “acknowledge that the Kilrush Road roundabout is subject to traffic congestion particularly during drop-off and pick-up times.”

Engineers from Ennis MD and the Active Travel Team visited Ennis National school in Autumn 2023 and met with the school principal in order to understand the issue and listen to the concerns, he outlined.

“Several interventions have since been made which have increased the safety of pupils walking to and from the national school. These interventions include the relocation of a school warden to accommodate the walking bus, the upgrade of the footpath adjacent to the Cnóc na Scoile housing development and more recently, the upgrade of two pedestrian crossings on the Kilrush Road under a Safe Routes to School project.”

He continued that while these measures have achieved their goal of increasing the safety of those pupils walking to school, it was never envisaged they would have a positive impact on reducing traffic congestion at the roundabout.

“A wider and more extensive roads scheme along with the potential reconfiguration of drop-off/pick-up arrangements within the school grounds is required to achieve this.

“As outlined by Councillor Guilfoyle there is potential for further lands to be developed for housing in the vicinity of Ennis national school and these have been zoned accordingly within the current County Development Plan. Ennis MD can confirm that the Housing Department of Clare County Council are in the process of examining these lands for a residential development and various internal meetings have taken place with respect to same.

“Ennis MD can further confirm that we along with our colleagues in the Roads Department have requested that any such proposals should include measures to relieve traffic congestion on both the Kilrush Road roundabout and within the vicinity of Ennis National School. We will keep members informed as this proposed project develops.”

Councillor Guilfoyle welcomed the reply saying, “I would hope that all the authorities we have to work with to achieve the best possible outcome for Ennis, that they say yes and no longer say no to us when we ask for something to make the town of Ennis and the surrounds better.

“If we need to come down onto the bypass in any shape, way or form, in a safe manner with another exit, well, that should be allowed by any authority.”

He continued, “That is a long stretch of road from Icarus to the Kilmaley roundabout and there is no way in the world I can see why we couldn’t have another exit off that road to facilitate better traffic management on that hill and around the national school.

“The traffic there is beyond a joke in the morning and evening times, and at other times on the Kilrush road intersection. I look forward to the future, and hopefully we can rectify it.”

Supporting the motion, Councillor Tom O’Callaghan welcomed the potential development of housing in the area and stressed the importance of ensuring children can come and go from school safely.

“The traffic situation there you couldn’t describe it any other way than being chaotic,” said Councillor Paul Murphy adding, “It seriously needs to be looked at”.