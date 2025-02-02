Green light for Oakwood

CLARE County Council have granted planning permission for a major development at the Oakwood Hotel, despite it acknowledging a degree of uncertainty about the hotel’s boundaries.

Shannon Estuary Hotel Limited had applied for a development that would include an additional 29 bedrooms on the second floor and an extension to the first floor to accommodate six bedrooms.

An objection made by Stonehall Engineering Company Limited stated, “The boundaries between the application site (Oakwood Hotel) and our property are in dispute. The boundaries were in dispute prior to the present owners taking ownership circa 2017 as we were in negotiations with the previous owners to rectify same.

