Graham is on the Ball for Saturday

According to Clare minor captain Graham Ball from St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield the key to opening their campaign with a win lies in attitude and mentality, writes Joe Ó Muircheartaigh.

To say that they’re all living and breathing hurling might be a cliché, but it’s true. All of the 31-man squad that will rock up to Cusack Park for the Munster MHC opener this Saturday bar one have no exam worries hurtling down the tracks in the coming weeks.

No language oral exams over the Easter break, no practical assessments to sit or project assignments to finish in school either — instead, the only language they know is hurling; any practical assessments relate to how performing in training; the only project is the Munster MHC.

“It’s hurling, hurling, hurling,” admits captain Graham Ball. “There is always a lot of talk about minor, especially when you’re going to school in Flannan’s.

“You’re playing hurling every day, everything is about hurling, hurling, hurling. Are you on this minor panel? All year lads bringing their hurleys into school and everyone is just trying to make the best of themselves and get on the minor panel; if you’re not on it you’re trying your best to get on it. It’s great.”

It’s this environment of total immersion, or as near as makes no difference, that the young St Joseph’s tyro has…

