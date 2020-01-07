Government backtrack on RIC commemoration plans

THE government has announced their decision to “defer” an event on January 17 to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP).

The decision follows widespread criticism of the proposed commemoration, including from Mayor of Clare, Cathal Crowe, who had said he was going to boycott the event.

“As a Government, we have at all times sought to have a national programme of commemorations that is authentic, sensitive and inclusive. However, given the disappointing response of some to the planned event on January 17, I do not believe that the event, as planned, can now take place in an atmosphere that meets the goals and guiding principles of the overall commemorative programme. Therefore, I am announcing its deferral,” Minister for Justice, Charlie Flanagan, said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

“I know that, regrettably, this decision will be a cause of hurt and upset to many people. I commit to proceeding with an alternative commemoration in the months ahead. As a next step, I will consult further with the expert Advisory Group on Centenary Commemoration, with the all-party consultative group on commemoration and with other stakeholders, with a view to organising an event that is inclusive and fully respectful of all the traditions and memories on this island,” he added.