Good news for Avara workers

THE employees at Shannon company Avara Pharmaceuticals have received a festive lifeline, with news that a deal has been signed, which will allow the existing management to continue operating at the site.

The company had entered provisional liquidation some months ago, and it appeared that 114 people would lose their jobs.

Mayor of Clare Cathal Crowe said, “Limerick based United Metals has bought out the Avare facility and a deal has been signed which will allow the existing management continue to operate at the site.

“I’ve had a lot of engagement with the Avara workers since July and am delighted that they are finally getting this good news.”