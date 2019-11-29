Gilligan To Contest For Munster Delegate Position At Clare GAA Convention

Recently retired Clare hurling legend Niall Gilligan has thrown his hat in the ring for an immediate return to GAA action, but not on the field.

The Sixmilebridge clubman has been nominated to contest the election for the position of Munster Council delegate at Clare GAA’s annual convention on December 12.

Inagh-Kilnamona’s PJ Kelly and Naomh Eoin clubman Kieran Keating are the two outgoing delegates, with Kelly having completed his five year team meaning he will have to stand aside. Keating, who resides in Sixmilebridge, was elected to the position in 2015 meaning he is eligible for one further year in the role.

There will be competition other than Niall Gilligan, with former treasurer of Clare GAA and St Joseph’s Doora Barefield clubman Bernard Keating also in the running along with current vice-treasurer, Eire Óg’s Tony Brohan.

Ger Hickey of Feakle and John Fawl of Ennistymon are also nominated for the position with two to be selected on the night.

There will also be keenly contested vote for the position of Central Council delegate with Ennistymon’s John Fawl stepping aside after his five year term was completed. Two of the most experienced GAA administrators in the county will battle it out on the night, with former Munster council chairman Robert Frost and former Munster Council CEO Simon Moroney set to lock horns for the position. John Fawl and the current vice-chair, PJ McGuane of Cooraclare, are also in the running for that role with one to be selected.

There will be no major changes on the executive with chairman Joe Cooney set to be returned for a fifth and final year unopposed. There are three nominees for the position of vice chairman, with Fawl and McGuane nominated alongside Neil O’Brien of O’Callaghan’s Mills. He is currently the chairman of Coiste na nÓg Iomant.

Pat Fitzgerald (secretary) and Ann Hayes (vice-secretary) will continue in their roles while Michael Gallagher (treasurer) and Tony Brohan (vice-treasurer) are also unopposed. Michael O’Connor is the only nominee for the position of PRO while the same is true of the Irish and Cultural Officer role where Cratloe’s Flan O’Reilly is the sole name in the running.

There are two names nominated for the Games Development Officer position where Rosaleen Monahan and Sean O’Halloran are in the shake-up.