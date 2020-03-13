Home » Breaking News » Gardai seek help in locating missing Ennis girl

Gardai seek help in locating missing Ennis girl

March 13, 2020 175 Views

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21 year-old Shauna O’Donnell who is missing from her home in Ennis.

Shauna was last seen on March 2 in Limerick City and it’s believed she may have travelled to Dublin on this date.

She is described as being 5’4” in height, of slim build with dark shoulder length hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing what’s described as a distinctive duffle coat.

Anyone who has seen Shauna or who can assist in locating her should contact Roxboro Garda Station on 061-214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

