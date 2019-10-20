Gardai make seizure in Parteen

GARDAI have seized approximately €21,700 worth of cannabis, tobacco and cash following a search at a house in Parteen.

Shortly before 8am on Saturday Detective Gardaí from Mayorstone Park and Henry Street Garda Stations, with assistance from the Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Parteen. During the course of the search Gardaí seized approximately €15,700 of suspected cannabis, €1,500 worth of tobacco and €4,500 in cash along with drug paraphernalia. The suspected cannabis will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.