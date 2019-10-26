Gardaí Issue Bank Holiday Road Safety Appeal

AN Garda Síochána have issued an appeal for this Bank Holiday weekend urging road users to slow down and never drive under the influence.

The Gardaí will be carrying out extensive patrols and checkpoints over the Bank Holiday weekend, as the weekend’s enforcement activities will specifically target and focus on off-peak hours (10pm to 6am) where recent studies have shown that 75% of fatalities were found to return positive toxicology results for alcohol.

This October bank holiday weekend Gardaí will carry out high visibility patrols and checkpoints across the roads network and are appealing to motorists not to drive under the influence of an intoxicant and to reduce speed.

Speaking at yesterday’s media briefing Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary said, “This bank holiday weekend we want to keep people safe on our roads. Gardaí will be out in force with high visibility patrols and checkpoints and we would be appealing to people not to drive under the influence of an intoxicant or in excess of the speed limit. Our enforcement activity this weekend will be data driven and is based on research. We are working closely with our partners in the RSA to ensure people are safe”

Gardaí remind motorists to slow down, allow adequate time for their journey and to be mindful of the prevailing weather conditions. Always ensure drivers and passengers, both front and rear, wear their seatbelts. Never ever drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and never use a mobile phone while driving.