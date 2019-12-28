Gardaí Investigating Multiple-car Blaze in Shannon

GARDAÍ are investigating an incident in which six cars were destroyed and many others were damaged in a fire at a premises in Smithstown Industrial Estate in Shannon last night.

The fire, which occurred at roughly 11pm last night, is believed to have been started deliberately.

A number of units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of inquiry and appealing for any witnesses, or anyone around Smithstown last night to contact Shannon Garda Station at 061-365900 or the Garda confidential line on 1-800 666111.