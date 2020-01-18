Gardai investigate Sixmilebridge shooting

Gardaí in Shannon are appealing for information following a shooting incident in Sixmilebridge.

At approximately 12.20am (on Saturday) Gardaí responded to reports of shots fired outside a public house in Sixmilebridge village. Two men (aged 21 and 66 years) were discovered at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds. They were treated on site before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. Their injuries are not thought be life threatening.

No arrests have been made to date and the scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination. An incident room has been established at Shannon Garda Station. Investigators will hold a case conference later this Saturday morning and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station 061-365900 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666