Gardai investigate after firearm reportedly discharged in Ennis

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating an incident where a firearm was reportedly discharged in the town late yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 5pm in the Cloughleigh area where a number of men were reported to have been involved in an altercation. It’s understood the incident is part of an ongoing feud between members of the travelling community.

A video has since been shared on at least one social media platform showing the alleged incident.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed, “Gardaí are making enquiries into reports of the discharging of a firearm that occurred at approximately 5pm yesterday, 30th November 2022 in the Cloughleigh area of Ennis, Co Clare. No injuries have been reported at this time.”

“Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Anyone with any information that may assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact Ennis Garda Station at 065 684 8100,” the spokesperson added.

Yesterday’s incident is the latest in a series Gardaí have responded to over the past week.

Last Sunday, Clare County Fire and Rescue Service crews from Ennis and Shannon stations attended to an incident where caravan was burnt at Kilbreckan, Doora while, also last weekend, Gardaí and fire crews responded to a car fire in Ennis.

On Monday, fire crews from Ennis attended an incident where petrol bombs were reportedly thrown over a wall at halting site on the Gort Road on outskirts of the town. It’s not clear however whether the incidents are connected.