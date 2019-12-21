Home » Breaking News » Garda car goes on fire on motorway

Garda car goes on fire on motorway

December 21, 2019 399 Views

A Garda car went on fire during a patrol on the M18 near junction 10 this morning. That section of motorway was  closed until 5am. The incident happened at around 12.30am when the car was on patrol.

 

