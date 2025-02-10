Gaping hole in 200 year old Liscannor Pier following battering from Éowyn

The condition of the pier wall at Liscannor which has greatly deteriorated after suffering severe damage during Storm Éowyn is causing worry amongst those dependent on the fishing harbour for their living.

Two weeks after the red level storm struck, it has been left unsupported with a large gaping hole in its structure, which protects the bay from the Atlantic Ocean.

Meanwhile, a significant section of the pier platform has now been cordoned off to protect the public. Vessels normally in the bay have been brought ashore, and the dozen or more fishermen working out of Liscannor Bay are now unable to launch their boats or go fishing.

Clare County Council says it has carried out a preliminary assessment of the extensive damage caused, and have started their process in train. According to local county councillor, Shane Talty (FF) the local authority have engaged a contractor to carry out repair work within “the next few weeks”.

Local fisherman, Michael O’Connell speaking this week on local radio, said until they can get it fixed, they are in an emergency situation. He said that the fishermen are unable to go fishing until remedial works are done. And he warned that if another fierce storm and a big swell come in the meantime, the wall could be pushed out into the middle of the dock causing complete devastation.

“Storm Éowyn came in and took all the wall. There is no protection; there is a back wall and all that back wall is protecting what’s inside…when that wall is gone, it will be like being outside in the middle of the Atlantic,” he explained.

He said there that there had already been some degree of damage over the last eight or nine month period, and he had contacted engineers from Clare County Council about it, but when Storm Éowyn came in, it made the hole even bigger than it was and swept much stone debris to the base of the pier.

He also emphasised the importance of the local authority undertaking the repair work to the pier as a matter of priority because the emergency services, who are based in Doolin, launch and recover their boats from Liscannor.

“It really is an emergency for to get this up and running again…I am afraid of another storm doing a lot more damage when it comes in here,” he added.

Mr O’Connell, who catches lobster and brown crab, believes that local restaurants will be left without local fish if action is not immediately taken.

Coupled with that, the tourist season starts in a matter of weeks with the traditional influx of international visitors coming to the county around St Patrick’s Day.

The history of the harbour at Liscannor spans two centuries with construction first starting in 1825 and finishing in 1831. A notable landmark in the village, it was the location from where the famous locally quarried Liscannor stone was traditionally exported.