Kilkee/Kilbaha players celebrate their win over Bridgetown during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Gallery: Primary Schools Finals
June 20, 2019
The hurling, camogie and football finals of Cumann na mBunscol an Chláir took place at Cusack Park across three days last week.
Ella Casey of Barefield NS in action against Amy Butler of Knockanean NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Maeve Barry of Knockanean NS in action against Ciara Frawley and Lucy Power of Barefield NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
An animated Knockanean NS mentor Joe O Reilly on the sideline against Barefield NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Lucy Power of Barefield NS in action against Sophie Leahy of Knockanean NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Katie Hardiman of Barefield NS in action against Amy Butler of Knockanean NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Lyndsay Clarke of Barefield NS in action against Eabha O Driscoll of Knockanean NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
An animated Knockanean NS mentor Jim Kerin on the sideline against Barefield NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Katie Hardiman of Barefield NS in action against Lauren Quinn of Knockanean NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Orla Mc Cabe of Knockanean NS in action against Ella Casey of Barefield NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kiah Kenneally of Barefield NS in action against Maeve Barry of Knockanean NS during their Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Barefield NS players celebrate their win over Knockanean NS in the Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Barefield NS players celebrate their win over Knockanean NS in the Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Barefield NS players celebrate their win over Knockanean NS in the Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Barefield NS joint captains Lucy Power and Lyndsay Clarke lift the trophy following their win over Knockanean NS in the Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Barefield NS team following their win over Knockanean NS in the Division 1 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Brion Keenehan of Bridgetown in action against Martin Bon of Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills during their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Adam Sheil of Bridgetown in action against Billy Moroney of Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills during their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Joe Murnane of Bridgetown in action against Conor Walsh of Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills during their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Zak Mc Inerney of Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills in action against Cathal Moloney of Bridgetown during their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Oisin Close of Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills in action against Joe Murnane of Bridgetown during their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Bridgetown fans cheer on their school against Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills during their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s fans cheer on their team against Bridgetown during their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
All’s Fair…Finn Bliss of Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills shakes the hand of Adam Sheil of Bridgetown following their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Cian Cleary of Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills salutes the fans following their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Billy Moroney of Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills lifts the cup following their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
The victorious Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills which beat Bridgetown in their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
The victorious Kilkishen/O Callaghan’s Mills which beat Bridgetown in their Schools Division 5 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Brian Keane of Carrigaholt/Moveen in action against Lucca Mullins of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore during their Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Jack Carmody of Carrigaholt/Moveen in action against Oisin Mc Namara of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore during their Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Shane Morrissey of Carrigaholt/Moveen in action against Dara Cassidy of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore during their Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Brian Keane of Carrigaholt/Moveen in action against Darragh O Leary of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore during their Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Liam Griffin of Carrigaholt/Moveen in action against Darragh Cassidy of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore during their Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Brian Keane of Carrigaholt/Moveen in action against James Costello of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore during their Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Emily Howard of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore in action against JJ Hickey of Carrigaholt/Moveen during their Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
JJ Hickey of Carrigaholt/Moveen in action against Emily Howard of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore during their Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
James Costello of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore in action against JJ Hickey of Carrigaholt/Moveen during their Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
A fan reacts during the Carrigaholt/Moveen V Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
A fan reacts during the Carrigaholt/Moveen V Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore players celebrate their win over Carrigaholt/Moveen following the Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Fans TJ Keane and Eoin Downes look on during the presentation after the Carrigaholt/Moveen V Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Oisin Mc Namara of Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore lifts the cup and his man of the match award following the Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Carron/New Quay,Ballyvaughan/Fanore team following the Primary Schools Div 3 Football 11-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilrush players gather in a huddle before playing Doonbeg in the Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Michael O Sullivan of Kilrush in action against Nathan O Shea of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
James Blunnie of Kilrush in action against Ian Ryan of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
James Blunnie of Kilrush in action against Ian Ryan of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilrush subs keep an eye on all the action during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final against Doonbeg at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Jack Flavin of Kilrush scores a goal despite Damien Mc Inerney of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Jack Flavin of Kilrush celebrates a goal against Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Doonbeg mentor and Clare Senior footballer David Tubridy on the sideline against Kilrush during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Josh Mc Inerney of Kilrush in action against Darragh O Sullivan and Cullan Griffin of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
James Blunnie of Kilrush in action against Darragh O Sullivan of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Corey O Sullivan of Kilrush in action against Micheal Honan of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Jack Flavin of Kilrush in action against Ian Ryan of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Stephen Hehir of Doonbeg in action against Stephen Mc Inerney and Josh Mc Inerney of Kilrush during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Josh Mc Inerney of Kilrush in action against Cullan Griffin of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
James Blunnie of Kilrush in action against Ian Ryan of Doonbeg during their Primary Schools Div 2 Football 13-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Alex Kelly of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Dedclan Mc Inerney of Ballyea during their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Conor Rynne of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Eoin Kennedy of Ballyea during their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Eoin Kennedy of Ballyea in action against Jack Cullinan of Inagh/Cloonanaha during their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Declan Mc Inerney of Ballyea in action against Oisin Curran of Inagh/Cloonanaha during their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ballyea fans cheer on their team against Inagh/Cloonanaha during their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ballyea lads celebrate their win over Inagh/Cloonanaha in their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Victorious Ballyea subs race on to the field on the final whistle following their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ballyea lads celebrate their win over Inagh/Cloonanaha in their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ballyea lads celebrate their win over Inagh/Cloonanaha in their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Dillon Killoughery of Ballyea lifts the cup following their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Dillon Killoughery of Ballyea lifts the cup following their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Victorious Ballyea NS following their Schools Division 2 final win at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Victorious Ballyea NS following their Schools Division 2 final win at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Dillon Killoughery of Ballyea shows fans the cup following their Schools Division 2 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Emma Lynch of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Sarah Croke of Clonlara during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ailbhe Devitt of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Emily Geary of Clonlara during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Emma Lynch of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Emily Geary of Clonlara during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Orlaith Hehir of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Emily Geary of Clonlara during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Emily Geary of Clonlara in action against Emma Lynch of Inagh/Cloonanaha during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Emily Geary of Clonlara in action against Alanna Foudy of Inagh/Cloonanaha during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Georgia Whyte of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Aoife Kavanagh of Clonlara during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Erica Wynne of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Ellie Ward of Clonlara during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Orlaith Hehir of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Ellie Ward of Clonlara during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Emma Lynch of Inagh/Cloonanaha in action against Emily Geary of Clonlara during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Inagh/Cloonanaha fans feel the tension during their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Disappointed Clonlara players after their loss to Inagh/Cloonanaha in their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Rhea Foudy of Inagh/Cloonanaha lifts the trophy following their Schools Division 1 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
The Inagh/Cloonanaha team following their Schools Division 1 final win over Clonlara at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
The Inagh/Cloonanaha team following their Schools Division 1 final win over Clonlara at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Serena Clancy of Kilkee/Kilbaha in action against Rachel Guerin of Bridgetown during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Rachel Guerin of Bridgetown in action against Emma Geary of Kilkee/Kilbaha during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Seren Clancy of Kilkee/Kilbaha in action against Caoimhe Hayes and Rachel Guerin of Bridgetown during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Susan Mc Grath of Kilkee/Kilbaha in action against Ciara Nolan of Bridgetown during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Referee Jim Hickey calls for assistance for an injured Rachel Guerin of Bridgetown during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Susan Mc Grath of Kilkee/Kilbaha in action against Ciara Nolan of Bridgetown during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilkee/Kilbaha fans during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Fans look on during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilkee/Kilbaha players celebrate their win over Bridgetown during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilkee/Kilbaha players celebrate their win over Bridgetown during their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilkee/Kilbaha joint captains Susan Mc Grath and Aine Bonfil collect the trophy following their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilkee/Kilbaha celebrate following their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilkee/Kilbaha celebrate following their Munster Championship game at Walsh Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Darragh Perrill of Mountshannon/Lackyle in action against Gearoid Barry of Kilnamona during their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
James Hegarty of Kilnamona in action against Jake Gibbons of Mountshannon/Lackyle during their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Mike Bogenberger of Mountshannon/Lackyle in action against Kilnamona during their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Neil Hegarty of Kilnamona in action against Max Bogenberger of Mountshannon/Lackyle during their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Mikey Bogenberger of Mountshannon/Lackyle in action against James Hegarty of Kilnamona during their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Mikey Bogenbergerof Mountshannon/Lackyle in action against Neil Hegarty of Kilnamona during their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Eoin Whelan of Mountshannon/Lackyle in action against Rian Cummins of Kilnamona during their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Neil Hegarty of Kilnamona in action against Harry Bogenberger of Mountshannon/Lackyle during their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Tadgh Kerins and Gearoid Barry of Kilnamona lift the trophy after the win over Mountshannon/Lackyle in their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilnamona team following the win over Mountshannon/Lackyle in their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilnamona team following the win over Mountshannon/Lackyle in their Schools Division 3 final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Lakisha Isiesi of St Senan’s Kilrush in action against Ava Maher of Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg during their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Referee Flan O Reilly during the Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Aisling Crowe of St Senan’s Kilrush in action against Eadaoin Mc Namara of Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg during their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Sarah Mc Anespie of St Senan’s Kilrush in action against Aimee Mc Namara of Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg during their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Karine O Leary of Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg in action against Grace Mc Inerney of St Senan’s Kilrush during their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Sarah Blunnie of St Senan’s Kilrush in action against Aisling Kelly and Marian Lynch of Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg during their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Leah Daly of St Senan’s Kilrush in action against Aisling Kelly and Marian Lynch of Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg during their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Marian Lynch and Isabella Kelly of Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg celebrate the win over St Senan’s Kilrush during their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Sarah Blunnie of St Senan’s Kilrush congratulates Isabella Kelly of victorious Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg following their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Victorious Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg players following their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
The victorious captain Ava Hehir of Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg lifts the spoils following their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
The victorious Cooraclare/Cree/Clohanbeg team following their Division 2 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ailish Marrinan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Adriana Paduraru Ioana of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ailish Marrinan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Adriana Paduraru Ioana and Niamh O Loughlin of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Isabelle Madigan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Niamh O Loughlin of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ellie O Dwyer of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools in action against Ailish Marrinan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Best Seats In The House…Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS substitutes on the sideline during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Tara Murray and Isabelle Madigan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Ciara Mai Power and Niamh O Loughlin of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Isabelle Madigan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Ciara Mai O Dwyer of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Isabelle Madigan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Ciara Mai O Dwyer of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ailish Marrinan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Niamh O Loughlin of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Isabelle Madigan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Ciara Mai O Dwyer of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ellie O Dwyer of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools in action against Leoni Carey of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ellie O Dwyer of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools in action against Leoni Carey of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ailish Marrinan of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Niamh O Loughlin of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Nicole Sherlock of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools in action against Grace Mc Cusker and Aine Morrissey of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Grace Mc Cusker of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in action against Sadhb O Loughlin of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Nicole Sherlock of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools in action against Saoirse Garrihy of Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Disappointed Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS fans as they witness a missed chance during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Aideen O Mahoney, Clare LGFA, looks on during their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools celebrate their win over Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Tara Connolly of Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools lifts the trophy following their win over Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Lisdoonvarna Parish Schools following their win over Scoil Realt Na Mara, Kilkee/Moyasta NS in their Division 3 LGFA Ladies Football Primary Schools final at Cusack park. Photograph by John Kelly
Tara Murnane of Ogonelloe in action against Grainne Mc Mahon and Shauna O Callaghan of Stonehall/Ballycar during their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Avril Moore of Stonehall/Ballycar in action against Rachel Danaher of Ogonelloe during their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Shauna O Callaghan of Stonehall/Ballycar in action against Tara Murnane of Ogonelloe during their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Shauna O Callaghan of Stonehall/Ballycar in action against Rachel Danaher of Ogonelloe during their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Shauna O Callaghan of Stonehall/Ballycar in action against Rachel Danaher of Ogonelloe during their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Sally Kelly of Stonehall/Ballycar in action against Chloe Lynch of Ogonelloe during their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Rachel Danaher of Ogonelloe lifts the trophy following the win over Stonehall/Ballycar in their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Rachel Danaher of Ogonelloe lifts the trophy to the delight of her team mates following the win over Stonehall/Ballycar in their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ogonelloe team following the win over Stonehall/Ballycar in their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
Ogonelloe team following the win over Stonehall/Ballycar in their Schools Division 4 camogie final at Cusack Park. Photograph by John Kelly
120619 Clooney.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooney.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clonmoney.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clonmoney camogie.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Parteen camogie.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooney captain Dylan Browne.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooney Darragh White gets away from Clonmoneys Shaun Kenny during the Division 4 Hurling Clare Primary School Finals .Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Referee Jim Hickey lays down the law during the Division 4 Hurling Clare Primary School Finals .Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooneys Cathal Leamy under pressure from Clonmoneys Jack McNamara during the Division 4 Hurling Clare Primary School Finals .Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooney supporters during the Division 4 Hurling Clare Primary School Finals .Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooney get their half time Team talk from Mr Talty during the Division 4 Hurling Clare Primary School Finals .Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooneys Tommy McNamara can’t stop Clonmoneys Damien Lyne during the Division 4 Hurling Clare Primary School Finals .Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooneys Cathal Leamy puts pressure Clonmoneys Jack McNamara during the Division 4 Hurling Clare Primary School Finals .Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooneys Lochlann Carey celebrates his goal during the Division 4 Hurling Clare Primary School Finals .Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clooney captain Dylan Browne.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Clonmoney camogies sub Aine Dennis awaits her chance.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Parteens Aoife Keogh under pressure from Clonmoneys Kate Jones and Aoibhe O’Laery during the Division 5 Camogie Clare Primary School Finals .Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Boston/ Tubber/ Fanore captain James Costelloe.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Boston/ Tubber/ Fanore.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Meelick Hurling.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloe camogie.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Crusheen camogie.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Ennis NS Hurling Division 1 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloe Hurling Division 1 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Crusheen camogie division 2 winners.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Crusheen camogie captain Grace Gleeson.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloe joint captains Marc O’Brien and Eoin Carey Hurling Division 1 winners.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloe Hurling Division 1 winners.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloe Hurling Division 1 winners brothers Marc and Ian O’Brien.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Boston/ Tubber/ Fanore captain James Costelloe.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Boston/ Tubber/ Fanore players celebrate winning Division 6 hurling final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Boston/ Tubber/ Fanores Ian Taaffe under pressure from Meelicks Craig O’Sullivan in the Division 6 hurling final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Boston/ Tubber/ Fanores Ronan Clancy under pressure from Meelicks Paddy Brennan in the Division 6 hurling final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Boston/ Tubber/ Fanores Ruby Earley feels the pressure from Meelicks Ronan Ryan in the Division 6 hurling final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Crusheen camogie captain Grace Gleeson.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloes Katie Campbell consoles her players after the Camogie Division 2 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Disappointment for Cratloe in the Camogie Division 2 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Not much to cheer about for Cratloe fans in the Camogie Division 2 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloes Jennifer Mullen under pressure from Crusheens Aine Sheedy the Camogie Division 2 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Crusheens Aimee Colleran sets up another attack in the Camogie Division 2 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloe joint captains Marc O’Brien (right) and Eoin Carey (left) Hurling Division 1 winners.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloes Ultan Donnelly celebrates on the shoulders of Cathal O’Doherty after winning Division 1.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloes Jack Daly and Jack Rafferty put pressure on Ennis NS’s Tom Kavanagh in the Division 1 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloes Eoin Carey clears under pressure from Ennis NS’s Johnny Lyons in the Division 1 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloes Gareth Murphy gets away from Ennis NS’s Tom Kavanagh in the Division 1 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Cratloes Maurice Ryan celebrates his goal in the Division 1 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Joy and despair in the Division 1 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
120619 Joy and despair in the Division 1 final.Pic Arthur Ellis
Niall Twomey of Rineen in action against Dylan O Neill of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Dylan O Neill of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda in action against Steven Murphy of Rineen during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Dylan O Neill of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda in action against Steven Murphy of Rineen during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda mentor Martin Keogh on the sideline against Rineen during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Dylan O Neill of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda in action against Micheal Twomey of Rineen during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Dylan O Neill of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda in action against Steven Murphy of Rineen during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Coilin Hayes of Rineen in action against Eoin Davis of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Dylan O Neill of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda in action against Micheal Twomey of Rineen during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Niall Twomey of Rineen in action against Joseph Hehir of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Colm Downes of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda in action against Liam Curtin of Rineen during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Colm Downes of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda in action against Gavin Twomey of Rineen during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Liam Curtin of Rineen in action against Ciaran Mc Carthy of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Liam Curtin of Rineen in action against Ciaran Mc Carthy of Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda fan Tadgh Birmingham in the stand during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Rineen fan Sheila Murphy gives the referee some advice during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Kilmurry Mc Mahon/Labasheeda fan James O Connell in the stand during their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Twin captains Niall and Gavin Twomey of Rineen collect the cup following their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
Double set of twin brothers; Michael and Sean Twomey and Niall and Gavin Twomey, (centre) of victorious Rineen, following their Primary Schools Div 4 Football 9-Aside final at Kilrush. Photograph by John Kelly
