Allen Flynn of The Old Ground serving food to Carmel Kirby, Clare County Council, Mayor Anne Norton and Gwen Culligan of Ennis Chamber, at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl's Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
GALLERY: Clare Food Fleadh 2019
October 3, 2019
Eabha McNena and Faye Madigan dancing in Barrack Street with Ríonach McNena on Thursday night during the Clare Food and Drink Fleadh.
Ennis Brass Band playing in Barrack Street on Thursday evening during the Clare Food and Drink Fleadh.
Sampling the entries in the home-brew competition at McHugh’s, Parnell Street on Thursday evening as part of the Clare Food and Drink Fleadh.
Conor Ferguson from Mayo, but now living in Clare, won the home-brew competition with his Black IPA at McHugh’s Bar on Thursday as part of the Clare Food and Drink Fleadh. His recipe will be brewed by Western Herd Brewery as their Christmas beer. He is pictured with Western Herd head brewer, Ian Garry.
270919 Darren O’Connor, Magic Mayan Chocolate, chats with Tara Donnellan, Ennis, during Roslevan Farmers Market on Friday morning.Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Roslevan Farmers Market on Friday morning.Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Roslevan Farmers Market on Friday morning.Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Liz Griffith, Carran, Coleen Riordan, Limerick and Vie Russell, Kilkishen, during Roslevan Farmers Market on Friday morning.Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Roslevan Farmers Market on Friday morning.Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 L-R Dermot O’Loughlin, Michael Cullagh and Vincent White, Ennis Chamber CE Scheme at a Pop Up lunch in Glor on Friday .Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 2 year old Freya Smyth, East Clare, sampling the Harvest at a Pop Up lunch in Glor on Friday .Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Pop Up. Harvest lunch in Glor on Friday .Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 L-R Nuala Conlan, Doora, Ann Baker, Limerick and Liz Finucane, Ennis, at a Pop Up lunch in Glor on Friday .Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 L-R Dermot O’Loughlin, Mary McAllister and Mary Guerin at a Pop Up lunch in Glor on Friday .Pic Arthur Ellis.
270919 Aidan O’Shea and Paddy Roche, Ennis Chamber CE Scheme, at a Pop Up lunch in Glor on Friday .Pic Arthur Ellis.
Margaret O Brien, Programme Director, Gwen Culligan, President Ennis Chamber and Paul Quinn of Acrux Distributors, at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl’s Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
Emily O Dwyer, co-ordinator, Margaret O Brien, Programme Director, Margaret Whitworth, Ennis Chamber, and Aoife Spelman, content and Instagram co-ordinator, at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl’s Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
Blackie O Connell and Siobhan Peoples performed at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl’s Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
Maura Faye, Event co-ordinator, Margaret Whitworth, Ennis Chamber, Emily O Dwyer, co-ordinator, Tara Donnellan, Facebook and Artisan Market co-ordinator and Aoife Spelman, content and Instagram co-ordinator, at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl’s Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
Allen Flynn of The Old Ground with Margaret O Brien, Programme Director, at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl’s Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
Allen Flynn of The Old Ground serving food to Michelle Meehan, Marie Flanagan and Joyce Meredith at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl’s Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
Margaret O Brien, Programme Director, speaking at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl’s Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
Mayor Anne Norton speaking at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl’s Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly
Gwen Culligan of Ennis Chamber addresses the gathering flanked by Mayor Anne Norton at the launch of Ginis, a new limited edition Gin, at the official opening of the Clare Food And Drink Fleadh in Fawl’s Bar, Ennis. Photograph by John Kelly