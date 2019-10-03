GALLERY: Clare Food Fleadh 2019

Sampling the entries in the home-brew competition at McHugh’s, Parnell Street on Thursday evening as part of the Clare Food and Drink Fleadh.

Conor Ferguson from Mayo, but now living in Clare, won the home-brew competition with his Black IPA at McHugh’s Bar on Thursday as part of the Clare Food and Drink Fleadh. His recipe will be brewed by Western Herd Brewery as their Christmas beer. He is pictured with Western Herd head brewer, Ian Garry.