Funding sought for Killaloe and Crusheen

Clare County Council has submitted a funding application under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund (RRDF) for the delivery of significant new public realm regeneration and enhancement projects in Crusheen and Killaloe-Ballina.

The proposed multi-million-euro schemes include the reopening of Crusheen Railway Station and the development of a multi-purpose community enterprise hub and crèche in the village, as well as revitalising the public realm in Killaloe-Ballina town centres and transforming the vacant Killaloe Courthouse into a cultural and musical venue.

The RRDF funding application for the Killaloe-Ballina Twin-Town Tourism, Regeneration and Enhancement Project is a joint submission by Clare County Council and Tipperary County Council, while the Crusheen Connected application is a standalone submission by Clare County Council.

Elected members were informed at a Killaloe Municipal District meeting on Wednesday that detailed project design, consultation, and statutory planning approval stages of the projects would proceed should the RRDF funding applications be approved in the third quarter of 2025.

Cathaoirleach of Killaloe MD, Councillor Pat Hayes (FF), described the planned developments as “transformational”, and expressed his hope that funding would be approved for the projects to proceed to the design and planning stage with the projects soon.

“At the core of these plans is the revitalisation of the public realm in Crusheen village and Killaloe and Ballina town centres, making them more attractive for investment, business growth, and social activity,” he explained.

Councillor Hayes continued, “While supporting sustainable tourism growth and strengthening business, retail, and hospitality activity, the plans also contain a strong focus on addressing vacancy and underutilised sites by transforming them into high-value public spaces and commercial hubs.

“In line with the Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan, there is also a strong emphasis on delivering sustainable transport solutions, including enhanced pedestrian and cycling infrastructure, traffic management, and parking solutions.”

Interim CEO of Clare County Council, Dr Carmel Kirby, said the works proposed for Killaloe-Ballina, “will substantially improve accessibility in the twin towns by delivering an attractive and vibrant streetscape befitting their size and economic importance to the wider East Clare and North Tipperary areas.”

“Working with Tipperary County Council, we have identified a number of projects that will help us in achieving our goals, including the trial pedestrianisation of and improved accessibility across Killaloe Bridge, public realm enhancements in Killaloe’s Main Street and in Ballina, the development of long-term car parking, and the improvement of active travel infrastructure, such as cycling and pedestrian routes,” she said.

Commenting on the ‘Crusheen Connected’ project, Dr Kirby said the proposals align with the Town Centre First policy, Our Rural Future, Project Ireland 2040 – National Planning Framework, and the Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029.

“Working with Iarnród Éireann and the Western Inter-County Railway Committee, Clare County Council is moving to advance the reopening of Crusheen Railway Station, thereby enhancing public transport accessibility and regional connectivity,” she stated.

Ms Kirby continued, “The proposed development of a Community and Enterprise Hub & Childcare Facility in the village centre will support local enterprise, remote working, and early childhood education. Furthermore, the introduction of significant public realm enhancements, including streetscape improvements, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure, and community amenities, will strengthen Crusheen’s identity as a sustainable, vibrant rural settlement and enhance connectivity to and from the railway station directly into the village centre.”

Senior Planner and Killaloe MD Coordinator for Clare County Council Brian McCarthy,, outlined that pending receipt of RRDF funding later this year, the proposed projects would proceed to the detailed design stage and would be the subject of extensive public and stakeholder consultation.

“The scope, scale, and ambition of the projects to be delivered will be influenced by the ongoing input of key stakeholders and the local communities of Crusheen and Killaloe-Ballina, including Elected Members, businesses, other regional development and State agencies, and the public,” he explained.

“Clare County Council will also initiate an economic impact analysis, cost-benefit assessment and funding model development for the projects before seeking the necessary statutory approvals, including planning applications, environmental assessments, and land acquisition studies.”