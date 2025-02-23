Fuel theft a major issue

FUEL theft is the most prominent of all commercial vehicle crime incidents, with the stealing of internal fuel “a seemingly widespread” problem according to Clare Gardaí.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Catriona Holohan warns that detection can be difficult as she issues some advice on how to prevent the crime.

“Depending on the nature of the crime and how disciplined the offender is, ie siphoning small amounts of fuel but on numerous occasions, detection can be difficult. For commercial transport companies, who consume vast amounts of fuel, the opportunity for employees to steal fuel for

their own personal use is both alluring and seemingly low-risk.

Typically, employees may, during the refuelling process, fill a jerry can for their own personal use or even siphon a small amount of fuel off the top of a tank but on a regular basis. Due to the relatively small theft or discrepancy, the crime can understandably go undetected for some time,” she says.

Among the measures that can be used to prevent fuel theft are anti-siphon devices.

She explains, “These devices fit directly into the fuel filler neck and repel the use of siphoning tubes. Advanced anti-siphon devices also defend against skimming, usually with a floatation mechanism that prevents fuel accessing the filling chamber, which could otherwise be reached. Some systems are also provided with the option of a locking cap to provide an additional barrier to entry.”

Fuel alarms are another tool, with Sergeant Holohan outlining, “Generally for use on HGV’s, fuel alarm systems monitor the fuel tank when the vehicle is not in use. Utilising specially engineered sensors that detect specific attacks to the tank itself (such as tank piercing or attacks to the locked fuel cap), alarm systems can provide an effective deterrent against such attacks.

Alarms generally offer automatic arming (once the ignition is switched off) and have the option for external LED’s that flash continuously to deter thieves.

In the event of an alarm event users can select between a traditional siren and/or send an alert via GSM or tracking system.”

Also fuel management systems provide more detailed information about fuel usage, providing early warning indicators in the event of unusual activity. “Monitoring fuel flow, fuel-level indicators, filler cap opening, and general fuel usage statistics can provide a comprehensive level of fuel data.”

When it comes to guarding against fuel theft she advises, “Be proactive. Monitor fuel usage in every vehicle within the fleet even if you do not suspect your employees of fuel theft, monitoring fuel usage is good practice. In the worst-case scenario, you may be able to identify an opportunity to improve driver performance.”

Site security such as perimeter fencing, CCTV and security lighting “will act as a deterrent, reduce opportunity, and assist in capturing evidence if you suspect foul play by either employees or third parties.”

She urges companies with fleets of vehicles to educate their drivers.

“Make your employees aware of the impact that fuel theft can have on the company and what the individual consequences would be if caught carrying out fuel theft. By raising, the profile of the subject and making employees aware of the fact it is being actively monitored may be sufficient to deter anyone from engaging in such activity.”

She continues, “Consider investing in fuel management systems that provide greater insight into how fuel is being used across the organisation. They stop unauthorised use, allow easier management of stock, track usage, restrict driver access, and help you to identify any anomalies.

“Consider additional security such as fuel alarms, lockable fuel caps and anti-siphoning devices.”