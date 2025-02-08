From céilí bands to drag at The Outing

Clare’s annual Outing Festival is set to bring a mixture of traditional matchmaking and modern pride to Clare this Valentine’s weekend.

Members of Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community will descend on The Inn at Dromoland in Newmarket-on-Fergus on the weekend for a mixture of fusion of music, comedy, ceilí bands, queer arts, and the best of Irish and international performers, drag artists and DJs.

Special guests at this year’s 12th annual festival include Charra Tea, a fan-favourite from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6, and Actavia, the breakout star of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16.

Irish queer artist Shobsy and English boxing manager and promoter Kellie Moloney who managed Lennox Lewis to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, also will be participating.

