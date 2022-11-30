Four Clare artists shortlisted for Zurich Young Portrait Prize

Share Facebook

FOUR artists from Clare have been shortlisted for The Zurich Young Portrait Prize this year.

The Zurich Portrait and Young Portrait Prize exhibitions 2022 opened on Saturday November 26 at the National Gallery of Ireland.

The four young artists from Clare shortlisted for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize are Katie Cashin, Viktoria Kroejeva, Cathal Ryan and Aoife Sweeney.

Viktoria Kroejeva’s piece ‘Day Out’, Oil and acrylic paint on canvas Cathal Ryan with his work in the National Gallery of Ireland Aoife Sweeney with her piece in the National Gallery of Ireland

Their work has been shortlisted for the prize from hundreds of entries, and alongside 16 others is on display in the gallery.

The Zurich Young Portrait Prize returned for its fourth year in 2022. Five winners (one from each respective age category and an overall winner) will be selected from a shortlist of hundreds of entries from young people aged four to 18 from across the island of Ireland.

Winners will receive a bespoke art box and a cash prize. The overall competition winner will be awarded a wooden box of high-quality art materials, and a cash prize of €500.

All 20 shortlisted entrants will have their artwork professionally framed and prepared for display. This year’s Zurich Young Portrait Prize judges are: Janet McLean, Curator of Modern Art, National Gallery of Ireland; Nick Roche, comic illustrator; and Una Sealy RHA, artist.

Twenty-six artists, working across a variety of media, have made it through to the final stage of the Zurich Portrait Prize.

The winner of the Zurich Portrait Prize will receive a cash prize of €15,000 and will be commissioned to create a work for the national portrait collection, for which they will be awarded a further €5,000.

Two additional awards of €1,500 will be given to highly commended works. Judges for the Zurich Portrait Prize are Diana Copperwhite, artist; Nick Miller, artist; and Anna O’Sullivan, Director of the Butler Gallery, Kilkenny.

Brendan Rooney, Head Curator, National Gallery of Ireland, said, “Now in its ninth consecutive year, the Portrait Prize continues to celebrate the talent that flourishes among artists working in Ireland and Irish artists abroad. This year, the National Gallery of Ireland is delighted to showcase portraits by twenty-six remarkable artists. These works were shortlisted from hundreds of submissions, as high in quality as they were disparate in character.

“As we emerge from two years of pandemic, portraiture helps to remind us of the fundamental importance of human interaction and engagement.”

Exhibitions of shortlisted works in both competitions run at the National Gallery of Ireland between November 26 2022 and April 2 2023. The exhibition will then travel to the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, where it will be displayed between 3 June and 2 September 2023.