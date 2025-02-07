Floating jetty for Inis Cealtra?

THE PROPOSED construction of a new floating access jetty and walkway at the North West of Inis Cealtra have prompted concerns about access for regular fishing boats and locals who regularly visit the island.

McCutheon Halley Chartered Consultants have submitted an Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience Planning Statement outlining ambitious plans for Holy Island and Mountshannonon on behalf of Clare County Council to An Bord Pleanála.

It states “members of the local community and members of Lough Derg Anglers will be able to land for free with a permit-style approach”.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE