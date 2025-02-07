Car Tourismo Banner
1 C
Ennis
Car Tourismo Banner
HomeNewsFloating jetty for Inis Cealtra?

Floating jetty for Inis Cealtra?

Local woman Nicky Austin looks out to Holy Island. Photograph by John Kelly
Dan Danaher
By Dan Danaher
Car Tourismo Banner

THE PROPOSED construction of a new floating access jetty and walkway at the North West of Inis Cealtra have prompted concerns about access for regular fishing boats and locals who regularly visit the island.

McCutheon Halley Chartered Consultants have submitted an Inis Cealtra Visitor Experience Planning Statement outlining ambitious plans for Holy Island and Mountshannonon on behalf of Clare County Council to An Bord Pleanála.

It states “members of the local community and members of Lough Derg Anglers will be able to land for free with a permit-style approach”.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

Reporter | 065 686 4148 | ddanaher@clarechampion.ie

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!