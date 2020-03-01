Flawless Flannan’s Land 22nd Harty Title

St Flannan’s 1-15 CBC 1-12

ST Flannan’s bagged their 22nd Harty Cup title with a relatively comfortable success over CBC in Mallow this afternoon.

Paul Kinnerk may be in Limerick but his stamp was all over this Flannan’s team as their possession game won out the day in the prestigious Munster Schools Final.

Flannan’s were by far the better team in the first half as the possession game ruled the roost with Conner Hegarty, Killian O’Connor and Diarmaid Cahill flying for Flannan’s.

Cahill’s 12th minute goal was a beautiful team move with four short passes catching CBC cold and Cahill gave Eoin O’Neill little hope in goal.

Killian O’Connor was a dominant physical presence in the half-forward line for Flannan’s, landing four points from play.

The half-time score read 1-8 to 0-7 in favour of Flannan’s but that scoreline flattered the Cork outfit who were outthought and outmanoeuvred in the first half.

Jack Cahalane landed three early second-half frees for CBC but Cian Galvin responded in kind with two long-range frees to ensure it was 1-10 to 0-10 with 20 minutes remaining.

Galvin restored the Clare school’s four-point lead with a marauding score as he surged though the heart of the CBC defence, but Robbie Cotter landed a point soon after to ensure it was a one-score game as the final quarter approached.

Óisín O’Donnell landed a fine score from midfield to give St Flannan’s a four-point cushion once more before Man of the Match O’Connor landed a fourth from play to give his side breathing room.

Cotter landed a second for CBC, but it was in vain as Galvin was gifted another long-range free while O’Donnell portrayed calmness as he bisected the posts and Flannan’s led 1-15 to 0-12 with just minutes remaining.

CBC tried to raise a gallop and Carthach Daly nearly bagged a goal as his pull went left and wide.

CBC were awarded a 66th minute penalty that Cahalane stuck in the bottom right hand corner but it was too little too late as the Clare side dogged it out admirably as they won their record 22nd Harty Cup title by 1-15 to 1-12.

Flannan’s: Cian Broderick; Niall Walsh, Darragh Healy, Matthew Reidy; Tony Butler 0-1, Cian Galvin 0-5 (4f), Stephen Casey; Conner Hegarty 0-2, Jarlath Collins; Ashley Brohan, Colm Cassidy, Killian O’Connor 0-4; Peter Power 0-1, Diarmaid Cahill 1-0, Óisín O’Donnell 0-2.

Subs: James Doherty for Cassidy (45), Dylan Cunningham for Power (53), Dara Nagle for Brohan (56), Ryan Power for O’Donnell (58).

CBC Cork: Eoin O’Neill; Gavin Reddy, Shane Kingston, Eoin Downey; Pierce Cummins, Carthach Daly, Gearóid Mulcahy; James Dwyer, Eoghan Kidney; Eoghan Kirby 0-1, Niall Hartnett, Denis McSweeney; Robbie Cotter 0-2, Jack Cahalane 1-9 (1-8f), Daire Burke.

Subs: David Cremin for Denis McSweeney (58).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick).