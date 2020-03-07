Flannan’s Fightback Books Final Four Spot

Post Primary Schools All-Ireland Quarter-final (Croke Cup)

Flannan’s fightback books last four slot

St Flannan’s 0-14 St Kieran’s 0-11

ST Flannan’s saw off St Kieran’s of Kilkenny to book their spot in the All-Ireland semi-finals with an incredible comeback.

Óisín O’Donnell was the hero for Flannan’s landing three late wonder points as Flannan’s clawed back a 0-8 to 0-1 early deficit despite losing Ashley Brohan to a first half straight red card.

St Kieran’s were the dominant side early as they played with a monster breeze at their backs and they led 0-3 to no score after 10 minutes.

Free-taker Conor Kelly slotting two from placed balls within the first minute and lively corner-forward Óisín Egan pointing.

Cian Galvin added a free for Flannan’s, but this was soon followed by three for Cian Kenny as the Kieran’s half-forward did as he pleased in a brilliant first-half display.

Kelly added two more from placed balls to see the Kilkenny side lead 0-8 to 0-1.

Things went from bad to worse for Flannan’s with 22 minutes gone as they lost half-forward Ashley Brohan to a straight red card when he pulled across Harry Walsh and Alan Kelly was left with little choice.

As can often be the case, going down to 14 men spurred Flannan’s on, as they roared into the contest with two more frees from captain Cian Galvin and took the game to their Kilkenny counterparts.

While they were a man down and trailing by five points, Flannan’s wouldn’t have been too dissatisfied considering the gale they would have in the second half.

The gamble to play into the teeth of the breeze appeared to pay off as the Ennis school rattled off five points unanswered in the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Galvin added two frees to his tally while Óisín O’Donnell, and sub Conner Hegarty with two beauties from distance, ensured it was a level game with just a quarter remaining.

To St Kieran’s credit, they didn’t let Flannan’s run riot despite their momentum and scores fromCian Kenny, Eoin Guilfoyle and Conor Kelly kept them in touch.

The last 10 minutes though were dominated by Crusheen’s Óisín O’Donnell who rattled off three wonder scores in the dying minutes to give St Flannan’s the lead they thought may never arrive.

A Cian Galvin free from another parish rounded off the scoring and Flannan’s progress to meet St Raphael’s of Loughrea in just over a week.

St Flannan’s (Ennis)

Cian Broderick (Clarecastle) Niall Walsh (Banner)

3. Darragh Healy (Clarecastle)

4. Matthew Reidy (Ballyea) Jack Lyons (Ruan)

6. Cian Galvin (Clarecastle)

7. Stephen Casey (Ballyea) Conor Halpin (Clarecastle)

9. Jarlath Collins (Éire Óg) Ashley Brohan (Ruan)

11. Colm Cassidy (Clooney-Quin)

12. Killian O’Connor (Corofin) Peter Power (Newmarket-on-Fergus)

14. Diarmuid Cahill (Corofin)

15. Oisin O’ Donnell (Crusheen)

Subs: Conner Hegarty for Jack Lyons (34), James Doherty for Colm Cassidy (39), Dylan Cunningham for Peter Power (57).

St Kieran’s (Kilkenny):

Diarmuid Galway (Thomastown)

Killian Rudkins (Barrow Rangers) Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro) David Fogarty (O’Loughlin Gaels)

Peter McDonald (Thomastown) Stephen Keoghan (Graigue Ballycallan) Jamie Harkin (Bennettsbridge)

Conor Kelly (O’Loughlin Gaels) Harry Walsh (Dunamaggin)

Cian Kenny (James Stephens) Jack Doyle (Windgap) Darragh Maher (St Lachtain’s Freshford)

Óisín Egan (Graigue Ballycallan) Peter Donohue (Danesfort) Denis Walsh (Dunamaggin)

Subs: Harry Shine for Jack Doyle (19, inj), Eoin Guilfoyle for Óisín Egan (HT), Shaun O’Keefe for Killian Rudkins (32), Andy Hickey for Peter Donohue (49), Ciarán Brennan for Denis Walsh (53).

Scorers for St Flannan’s: Cian Galvin 0-7 (6f), Óisín O’Donnell 0-4, Conner Hegarty 0-2, Diarmaid Cahill 0-1.

Scorers for St Kieran’s: Conor Kelly 0-5(0-4f), Cian Kenny 0-4, Eoin Guilfoyle 0-1f, Óisín Egan 0-1.

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway).