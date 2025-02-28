Five-year tourism plan will ‘increase visitor numbers’

The Managing Director of Trump International Hotel and Golf Links at Doonbeg said he is confident Fáilte Ireland’s new five-year tourism development plan will ultimately mean more visitors staying in West Clare.

Joe Russell is hopeful the new enterprise, which is a community collaboration and community-driven, “will ultimately mean we have people spending on more room nights, an increase in visitor numbers, and more people staying in West Clare.”

Fáilte Ireland launched its new five-year tourism development plan for the region last Thursday, and it is hoped it will help drive and sustain tourism on the West Clare Cliff Coast and in North Kerry.

The Cliff Coast Destination and Experience Development Plan (DEDP) aims to create a sustainable tourism destination by extending the tourism season and spreading business across all parts of the region over the next five years.

