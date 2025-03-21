Five star Truagh-Clonlara dominate Camogie team of the year

Clare’s Truagh-Clonlara have receive five places on the AIB Camogie Club Championship team of the year with Áine O’ Loughlin also nominated for overall player of the year.

The AIB GAA Hurling and Camogie Club Championship Players of the Year for 2024/25 will be announced at the awards ceremony which take place in Croke Park later today.

The team of the year were carefully selected by a panel of experts, who diligently assessed performances throughout the championships.

The nominees for AIB Camogie Club Player of the Year are Niamh McGrath and Siobhán McGrath of Sarsfields in Galway as well as Áine O’ Loughlin of Truagh Clonlara.

Following their third AIB Camogie All-Ireland Senior Club Championship victory in four years, Sarsfields, have been awarded seven places on the AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year including Niamh McGrath who delivered a player of the match performance in the final.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Truagh-Clonlara have five players on the team of the year following their stellar season which included a first ever All Ireland Final appearance.

While three players from AIB Camogie Ulster Club Champions Loughgiel Shamrocks make up the remaining members of the AIB Camogie Club Championship Team of the Year.

“I want to congratulate the players who have been announced on this high calibre AIB Club hurling team of the year and am delighted that we will honour them alongside their counterparts on a star-studded AIB Camogie Club team of the year on Friday night, where we will also crown the overall Players of the Year,” said Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Jarlath Burns.

“Our club championships enthral us like no other competition and yet again, the hurling championship was a hotbed of drama, colour and excitement – backboned by no shortage of skill. These awards present us with an opportunity to recognise the exceptional players in a memorable campaign and my thanks to AIB for their assistance in making this happen.”

Uachtarán an Cumann Camógaíochta, Brian Molloy said that “The AIB Camogie Club Championships continue to showcase the incredible talent and dedication within our sport. Congratulations to all the players named on the team of the year. Their commitment inspires the next generation of Camogie players, and we are grateful to AIB for their continued support in highlighting these exceptional athletes. This season has been truly exciting, with players pushing themselves to the limit.”

AIB Camogie Club Championships Team of the Year 2024/25:

Sophie Cullen (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

Sinead Hogg (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

Laura Ward (Sarsfields, Galway)

Clare Mckillop (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim)

Ellen Horgan (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

Maria Cooney (Sarsfields, Galway)

Tara Kenny (Sarsfields, Galway)

Niamh McGrath, Sarsfields, Galway)

Amy Boyle (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim)

Klara Donohue (Sarsfields, Galway)

Lucia McNaughton (Loughgiel Shamrocks, Antrim)

Aine O’ Loughlin (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

Eimear Kelly (Truagh-Clonlara, Clare)

Siobhan McGrath (Sarsfields, Galway)

Caoimhe Kelly (Sarsfields, Galway)