Five arrested following Ennis burglary

February 10, 2020 1,099 Views

Gardaí have arrested five men in their late teens and early 20s, in relation to a burglary at a phone shop on O’Connell Street, Ennis in the early hours of this morning (Monday).
Shortly before 2.30am, Gardaí in Ennis received a report of a burglary that had just occurred in which a grey car was seen leaving the area. Gardaí located the suspect car and carried out a managed pursuit. The car was abandoned on Ballyalla Grove and the occupants fled in different directions.
One man was arrested by Gardaí and is currently detained at Ennis Garda Station. A search of the car was carried out and Gardaí recovered a large quantity of mobile phones that had been stolen.
Gardaí put a cordon in place in the surrounding areas and a car was stopped on the Gort Road at around 5.30am. Three men who were in the car, were arrested and brought to Ennis and Shannon Garda Stations.
At around 8am, a fifth man was also arrested whilst walking on Drumcliffe Road and brought to Ennis Garda Station.
All of the five persons arrested are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

