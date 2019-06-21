Fittest family style event at St Conaire’s

THERE will be a Fittest Family style competition held at St Conaire’s National School on this Saturday.

Speaking this week, teacher Stephen McNamara explained what is planned. “We’re hosting a fittest family event to mark 50 years of the school being opened. Also, it’s to mark the official opening of the field behind the school.

“It’s basically a fun event with a competitive edge and we have 54 families entered. The challenges are kind of in line with the fittest family programme, but they are adapted for the young children. We’re getting a special guest on the evening to come and present the winners with their prizes. Really, we want to highlight the importance of exercise and fitness in the lives of young children growing up.”

The teams taking part have to meet certain criteria. “Its basically that there are four members per team, one member must be enrolled in the school, a maximum of two adults per team, one has to be a parent, grandparent, aunt or uncle, and there has to be one female team member.”

The event is set to get underway around 9am and go on until around 5pm.