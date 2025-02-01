Car Tourismo Banner
Final interview with Edna O'Brien comes to the screen in Blue Road

The wicker coffin with the remains of Edna O Brien is carried by mourners in procession up the hill to the graveyard on Holy Island. Photograph by John Kelly
Dan Danaher
By Dan Danaher
GOLDEN Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne is one of the Irish actors who have contributed to a new award-winning Irish documentary, “Blue Road” about the life of internationally acclaimed Tuamgraney author, the late Edna O’Brien.

Ms O’Brien died last July in London and was buried in keeping with her wishes in Inis Cealtra, Holy Island near Mountshannon.

Directed by Sinéad O’Shea, the film is released nationwide from Friday, January 31 and can be viewed in the Arc Cinema, Ennis.

It is described as a candid portrait of one of the world’s greatest and most charismatic writers whose books were banned and burned in her native Ireland.

Reporter | 065 686 4148 | ddanaher@clarechampion.ie

East Clare correspondent, Dan Danaher is a journalism graduate of Rathmines and UL. He has won numerous awards for special investigations on health, justice, environment, and reports on news, agriculture, disability, mental health and community.

