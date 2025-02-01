Final interview with Edna O’Brien comes to the screen in Blue Road

GOLDEN Globe Award winner Gabriel Byrne is one of the Irish actors who have contributed to a new award-winning Irish documentary, “Blue Road” about the life of internationally acclaimed Tuamgraney author, the late Edna O’Brien.

Ms O’Brien died last July in London and was buried in keeping with her wishes in Inis Cealtra, Holy Island near Mountshannon.

Directed by Sinéad O’Shea, the film is released nationwide from Friday, January 31 and can be viewed in the Arc Cinema, Ennis.

It is described as a candid portrait of one of the world’s greatest and most charismatic writers whose books were banned and burned in her native Ireland.

