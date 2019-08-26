Final Decision On Format Of 2019 Clare SFC Group One Relegation To Be Decided Next Week

Chairman of Clare GAA Joe Cooney has confirmed to the Clare Champion that a final decision on the relegation process from Group One of the Clare SFC will be made at next week’s county board meeting.

Uncertainty continues to surround the issue, with varying opinions on whether or not the newly formed Naomh Eoin – O’Curry’s are at risk of the drop.

The 2019 Master Fixtures notes state that “In the event that one or more Grouped Teams (amalgamation) enter the Senior Championship in 2019, the Grouped Team will be added to a Group by open draw with no more than one Grouped Team in each Group. Should a Grouped Team finish bottom of the Group, the third team in the Group will contest the relegation semi-final”.

With one round remaining, the amalgamation are bottom of the group after defeat in their two games, and are now guaranteed to finish in last position. It means the losers of the Kilmihil v Kilrush tie in the final round will finish in third spot and as per the Master Fixtures note will enter the relegation playoffs in place of the West Clare outfit who are managed by Joe Garry.

Clarification was sought by both Kilrush and Kilmihil in recent weeks after the county secretary Pat Fitzgerald expressed his opinion that the newly formed side were as open to the relegation battle as any of the other teams in the championship.

No definitive ruling has been made on the matter but one will be made next Tuesday evening (September 3) when clubs gather for the September meeting.