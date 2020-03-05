February in pictures

Mike and Liz Hogan try to return to their home in Springfield along the access road which is completely flooded. Temprarily housed in accommodation at the Castleoaks Hotel complex, the couple also experienced evacuation back in 2016 and a number of other times over the last 20 years. Photograph by Eugene McCafferty on 25/02/2020

Pinterest A look back in pictures at some of the news stories that we brought to you throughout the month of February Bobby McDonagh 300120 L-R Bríd Hayes, Tulla, Nollag MacNamara, Ennis and Catherine O’Brien, Ennis, during the launch of the Ennis Book Club Festival at The Templegate Hotel on Thursday.Pic Arthur Ellis. Brian Goggin, waterways historian. By the banks of the Shannon at Castleconnell. Photograph by John Kelly Cora Devaney who has the Toddle Inn Creche in the Bru na Sionna development in Shannon. Photograph by John Kelly. Clare in action against Kilkenny Darragh Connors, Kilmihil, during the Community Games Handwriting at St Josephs Secondary School Tulla on Saturday. Pic Arthur Ellis. Corinna Schroeder who has produced books of her late husband Walter’s art. Photograph by John Kelly Maura Clancy, centre, as Jean Baldwin, Lisa Clancy as the dying mother and Anne Marie Doyle as Rita in rehearsals for the Corofin Dramatic Society’s production of Skirmishes, written by Catherine Hayes and directed by John Clancy, which runs in St Patrick’s hall on 22nd, 23rd and 24th February. Photograph by John Kelly A view of some of the damage caused by storm Ciara to the car park surface at Doolin Pier. Photograph by John Kelly Cattle are sorted for sale after arriving at Ennis Mart on Tuesday. Photograph by John Kelly College placement student James Peter playing pool with Emma Louise Thynne, Caitlyn Griffin and Donncha Mc Manus at the North West Clare Family Resource Centre in Ennistymon. Photograph by John Kelly. Taking a selfie with Guest Speaker Joanne O’Riordan are Recipient Labhaoise Fitzgerald, Juliet Coman, Deirdre Hogan, Donna Fitzgerald and Siobhan O’Sullivan from St Josephs SS Tulla.Pic Arthur Ellis. Michael McNamara, (Ind) is lifted on shoulders on his election at the Clare General Election 2020 count in The Falls Hotel, Ennistymon. Photograph by John Kelly. Violet-Anne Wynne, (SF), her family and supporters celebrate as she is deemed elected at the Clare General Election 2020 count in The Falls Hotel, Ennistymon. Photograph by John Kelly. Cathal Crowe, (FF) celebrates his election with his son Sam at the Clare General Election 2020 count in The Falls Hotel, Ennistymon. Photograph by John Kelly. Joe Carey, (FG) celebrates his election at the Clare General Election 2020 count in The Falls Hotel, Ennistymon. Photograph by John Kelly. The management of the St Flannan’s Harty Cup team; from left, Kevin O Grady, Michael Kelly, Brendan Bugler and Shane Mc Carthy. Photograph by John Kelly Wendy Seviour of the Ennis Circle of Stitches knitting group presents Hats for the Homelsss to Tara Keane and Majella Ryan of Midwest Simon. (Seated l-r) Consuelo Tobin with Alyssa Eames, Maureen Flynn, Bernie Callinan, Ann Bedder, Kay Bowen, Kay Galvin and Jean Guilfoyle. (Standing) Sue McKerchar, Tara Keane (Midwest Simon), Wendy Seviour, Majella Ryan (Midwest Simon) and Linda Blanthorn. Photograph by Eugene McCafferty on 11/02/2020 Photograph by Eugene McCafferty on 11/02/2020 Jack Healy (aged 7) who recently raised more than €500 for Africa, pictured with his mother Karen at home in Liscannor. Photograph by John Kelly Gearoid Mannion with one of his son Darragh at home in Spancilhill. Photograph by John Kelly Mrs Nellie Jude, originally Garrihy from Ennistymon, celebrating her 105th birthday at St. Dominic Savio nursing home in Liscannor. Photograph by John Kelly Eamon Cooney, chairman of O Callaghan’s Mills Community Council with PRO Pat O Brien outside the newly renovated O Callaghan’s Mills Community Centre, , the former national school. Photograph by John Kelly Shane Keegan, manager of the Clare Oscar Traynor team during preparations for their quarter final against Wexford at Frank Healy Park. Photograph by John Kelly Pat Breen has announced that he is retiring from politics. Pat Healy reminiscing with his son Darragh aboutthe Harty Cup and All Ireland Colleges medals he won in 1987 with St Flannan’s. This week Darragh lines out in the St FLannan’s team for their rescheduled Harty final against CBC Cork in Mallow. Photograph by Eugene McCafferty on 25/02/2020 Tommy Holland, right, local resident and history enthusiast with Councillor Pat Burke at Williamstown Harbour where three IRA men and an innocent civilian, known now as The Scariff Martyrs, were arrested by the Auxiliaries on 16th November 1920. Photograph by John Kelly Sive Clockwise from bottom; Emma Lally, Amber Naughton-Shires, Fiona Lynch, Maddie Horan, Hannah O’Malley, Aisling Semahedi, Ciara O’Donnell and Keelin McPhillips in rehearsals for Sixmilebridge Youth Club pantomime production of the King’s New Clothes which runs in the GAA Hall Friday 21st, Saturday 22nd (Matinee) Friday 28th and Saturday 29th February at 8pm. Photograph by John Kelly Tom Lynch from Bridgetown, an employee of Clare County Council, wades between houses in Springfield making sure the water pumps continue to function, behind him a local farmer moved silage balles to higher ground. Photograph by Eugene McCafferty on 24/02/2020 Mike and Liz Hogan try to return to their home in Springfield along the access road which is completely flooded. Temprarily housed in accommodation at the Castleoaks Hotel complex, the couple also experienced evacuation back in 2016 and a number of other times over the last 20 years. 