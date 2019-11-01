Fatal road traffic incident in Kinvara

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic incident following a car entering the sea at The Quay area of Kinvara at approximately 8pm last night.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his late 70s, was taken to University Hospital Galway in a critical condition where he later passed away.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any motorists who may have been in The Quay area Kinvara between 7.45am and 8.15am who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Galway on 091 538000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.