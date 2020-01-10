Fatal road traffic accident on N68

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on the N68 Kilrush to Ennis road today, (Friday) at approximately 4pm.

The incident involved a collision between a car and a truck. The driver of the car, a female in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was later taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have camera footage to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.