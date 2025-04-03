Family of murdered Emer say their ‘hands were tied’

The family of murdered Clare woman, Emer O’Loughlin, say they were silenced in the years after her violent death.

The 23-year-old art student was murdered in a mobile home at Ballybornagh in Tubber on April 8, 2005, 20 years ago next Tuesday.

Her family, including her sister Pam, have been campaigning for years for Emer’s killer to be brought to justice.

The chief suspect in the case, John Griffin, has not been seen since 2005, when his clothes were found close to a cliff on Inis Mór, in what Gardaí believe was an attempt to fake his own death.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE