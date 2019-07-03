Excitement In Lahinch As 2019 Irish Open Pro-Am Is In Full Swing

The Pro-Am ahead of the 2019 Irish is the big draw today (Wednesday) at Lahinch Golf Club as the stars of sport, screen and music descend on the famous links course.
One of the first groups away this morning saw Clare hurling star Shane O’Donnell tee up with fellow All Ireland winners Cian Lynch and Joe Canning, as they took to the course with home fan favourite Shane Lowry.
Former Clare manager and All-Ireland winner Davy Fitzgerald was also taking part as he joined up with former champion Jamie Donaldson alongside boyband stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden.
Other famous names involved in today’s round include One Direction star Niall Horan and impressionist Conor Moore, with GAA stars like Kieran Donaghy, Tomás O’Sé, Conor McManus and David Burke are also part of the field.
Rugby is well represented with Killaloe native and Munster & Ireland legend Keith Wood playing with former team-mate Paul O’Connell, while two of the greats of jump racing AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh are also playing the course.
Former champion Jon Rahm and Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter were among those to address the media.
Locals Niall Howard and John Murphy stewarding during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Kerry footballer Tomas O Se chats with punters while playing the Pro Am during the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Excellent conditions for the Pro-Am during theduring the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington gestures fro the 13th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington plays from the rough at the 13th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Padraig Harrington putting at the 13th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Lowry in the rough during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Galway hurler Joe Canning and Limerick hurler Cian Lynch watch Joe’s ball during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane O Donnell putting at the 13th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Joe Canning lines up his putt under the watchful eye of Shane Lowry during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane O Donnell, Clare hurler signs autographs for fans during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Lowry signs autographs for fans during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane Lowry tees off at the 14th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Some f the crowd following Shane Lowry’s group during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Shane O Donnell, Clare hurler, and Cian Lynch, Limerick hurler leave the 14th tee box during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Excellent conditions at the 14th green as Shane Lowry’s group plays during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
A woman takes a lie down at the 14th green during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Keith Dufy and Brian Mc Fadden on the 4th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
David Fitzgerald and his son Colum wait to play the 4th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Keith Duffy plays the 4th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Davy Fitzgerald and Keith Duffy in relaxed mood during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Colum Fitzgerald watches his dad Davy’s shot on the 4th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Brian Mc Fadden, Davy Fitzgerald and Keith Duffy walk the 4th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Brian Mc Fadden in the rough of the 4th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.
Yorkshire fan Jean Outhwaite has a ringside seat at the 18th during the Pro-Am as part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch. Photograph by John Kelly.