Excitement In Lahinch As 2019 Irish Open Pro-Am Is In Full Swing

The Pro-Am ahead of the 2019 Irish is the big draw today (Wednesday) at Lahinch Golf Club as the stars of sport, screen and music descend on the famous links course.

One of the first groups away this morning saw Clare hurling star Shane O’Donnell tee up with fellow All Ireland winners Cian Lynch and Joe Canning, as they took to the course with home fan favourite Shane Lowry.

Former Clare manager and All-Ireland winner Davy Fitzgerald was also taking part as he joined up with former champion Jamie Donaldson alongside boyband stars Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden.

Other famous names involved in today’s round include One Direction star Niall Horan and impressionist Conor Moore, with GAA stars like Kieran Donaghy, Tomás O’Sé, Conor McManus and David Burke are also part of the field.

Rugby is well represented with Killaloe native and Munster & Ireland legend Keith Wood playing with former team-mate Paul O’Connell, while two of the greats of jump racing AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh are also playing the course.

Former champion Jon Rahm and Ryder Cup star Ian Poulter were among those to address the media.