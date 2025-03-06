Excitement builds ahead of final

Saturday’s All-Ireland final will be a massive occasion for all involved in Ennistymon Community School, with the opportunity to create notable early sporting heritage on the line.

Teacher and team mentor Tara Rynne has been here before though. The Inagh Kilnamona woman was involved in the management team of Ennistymon CBS’ journey to this stage in both hurling and football back in 2023 when they were in the hunt for a unique double success of school All-Ireland titles.

The results didn’t go their way on either occasion in those finals and Rynne acknowledged that the newly founded school would be over the moon to create a piece of history so early on in its existence.

“We’re only amalgamated into the new school since 2023 so it’s a big occasion for us. It will hopefully put the school’s name on the map,” Rynne said ahead of Saturday’s clash against Leitrim opposition.