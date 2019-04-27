ESB working to restore power

ESB Networks crews have been continuing efforts to repair the electricity network since first light this morning, restoring power to 4,000 homes, farms and businesses in Clare that lost supply due to the impact of Storm Hannah. At the height of the storm this morning, 33,000 customers nation-wide were impacted, and efforts continue throughout the day to restore power to the remaining 11,000 customers.

All available resources from ESB Networks are deployed to carry out repairs to the network and restore power. Additional crews from less impacted areas of the country are deploying in areas of West Munster that have seen the most of the storm damage. These include Clare, the Iveragh and Dingle peninsulas, North Kerry, West Limerick and parts of Tipperary.

The damage to the electricity network is mainly attributable to trees falling on overhead lines as a result of the high winds.