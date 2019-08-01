Entries increase for South-East Clare Show

ENTRIES in various categories for the 29th annual South-East Clare Show jumped by an impressive 50% in some cases, according to the organisers.

Thousands of patrons flocked to the South-East Clare venue for what proved to be in the words of secretary, Yvonne McNamara a great value for money day out for all the family.

While the weather conditions weren’t as good as last year, Yvonne estimates gate receipts were similar to last year as about 4,500 came through the turnstiles to enjoy a wide variety of competitions and side attractions.

Disneyland characters, Mickey, Minnie and Winnie the Pooh added great colour and excitement to the proceedings as loads of people took a break to enjoy photographs with their children.

Ms McNamara believes the Disneyland theme and competition, which was provided for a second successive year, helped attract another large attendance.

The Disneyland competition was won by Eibhlin Cronin, Formoyle, Broadford, who is originally from Limerick and has a 10-month old child.

The Food Court area was a hive of activity and included live cooking, surrounded by a selection of home foods face painting and the opportunity for lots of photos with Disneyland characters Mickey and Minnie.

Yvonne said the entries in the pony and showjumping classes, which she described as the best she has seen, were up more than 50%.

She pointed out attending the show was now a date in peoples’ diary and is something families look forward to with a sense of anticipation.

“People really enjoyed the day despite the fact weather conditions were not as good as last year. The general feedback from people was they couldn’t believe the amount of entertainment for all age groups and felt there was something for everyone to enjoy.

“It is a great value for money day out. In addition to the Disneyland characters we had well known singer Clodagh Lawlor providing great entertainment on stage,” she said.

New novelty competitions in the dog showing were appreciated by the attendance.

Clare All-Star hurler, Peter Duggan, who proved to be a big hit with children and teenagers, was kept busy signing autographs during the show.

The attendance included Clare County Council chairman, Councillor Cathal Crowe and Milford Care Centre representative, Phyllis Donnellan from Kilkishen. Milford Care Centre is the show’s charity and it will receive a donation later this year.

There was a large display of about 30 vintage cars and tractors attracted a lot of interest from young and old enthusiasts thanks to the work of local vintage enthusiast Eamon Burke.

Cattle entries were up and were well supported in various classes.

Show results were as follows:

Cattle

Pedigree Charolais Champion of the Show: Bobby O’Connell, Ballybrown.

Reserve: Richard Hackett, Clonlara.

Commercial Beef Stock Champion: Aidan O’Donovan, Cappamore.

Reserve Champion: Muireann Hannon and Brian Moroney, Quilty.

Pedigree Limousine Champion of the Show: John Moloney, Ardnacrusha.

Reserve – John Hickey, Thurles

Pedigree Hereford Champion of the Show: Gerry McNamara, Labasheeda.

Reserve: Trevor Dudley, Thurles.

Horse?

Colt Foal Qualifier for All Ireland Championship (Clarecastle) Guinivan.

1 Brian Clune, Quin, “Mossey” Sire: Awesome Star T.B. Dam: Lizrena I.S.H. by Convinced

2 .Kieran Fahy, Enninskeane Co Cork Sire: Womaniser.

3 Denis O’Brien, Rathmore, Co Cork Sire: Goldsmithcountry Oliver, Sire of Dam : Clonakilty Hero.

Filly Foal Qualifier for All Ireland Championship (Moate)

1: Joe Allen, Birdhill, Sire: Kannan.

Champion Foal of the Show Sean Duggan Memorial Plate

Joe Allen, Birdhill, Sire: Kannan.

Brood Mare

1 Kieran Fahy, Enninskeane Sire : Kingsmaster.

2 Kathleen Pearse, Carrigatogher, Nenagh, Animal unnamed Sire: Colin Diamond Gillian’s Big Hope by Big Sink Hope.

3 Sean Purtill Aidensfield Stud Kilcarroll Kilrush Co, Clare. “ Painters Pearl “ Sire: Painters Row Dam: Krystal Rath.

Yearling Colt/ Gelding

1 Michael Keane,Kildysart Sire: Ascalon, Sire of Dam: The Traveller.

2 Pat Mc Donald, Nenagh Sire: by Tjipke Dam: Harquin De Coural.

Two Year Old Filly

1 Vincent Meaney, Lisseycasey, Sire : Harlequin de Carel Dam cobra.

2 Mathew O’Meara , Toomevara,Sire : Golden Master. Sire of Dam : Merrymate.

Two Year Old Colt / Gelding

1 Sophie Stevens Sire: by Obos Quality Dam: Rushwen Lux.

Three Year Old Filly -Qualifier for All Ireland Championship

1 Aisling Slattery, Knocknamana Clarecastle “Clare Hall Kannanball” Sire: Kannan Dam: Ballymurbhy Veronica.

2 Anthony Gordon, Ballina Co Mayo, Sire: Ricardo Z , Dam: Master Imp.

3 Stephanie Forde , Ballybrit, Co Galway Sire: Loughloe Guy , Sire of Dam : Cavalier Royal

Three Year Old Colt/ Gelding

1 Michael Lyons , Killmastullagh,Birdhill, Sire: Newmarket Venture, Dam: Ballymacs Present.

2 Michael Lyons , Killmastullagh,Birdhill Sire: Future Trend , Dam : Huntingfield Rebel.

3 Anita Brown , Kilrush, Sire : Rehy High Society , Dam No Fly Presenting.

Champion Young Horse of the show

Michael Lyons, Killmastullagh ,Birdhill Sire: Newmarket Venture , Dam: Ballymacs Present

Reserve Champion Michael Keane ,Kildysart, Sire: Ascalon, Sire of Dam: The Traveller

All Ireland Yearling Filly Championship

Dermot Molloy Killanery, Co Kilkenny, Breeder Declan Ryan Co. Waterford. A Bay Filly named Ballyduggan Lady by Condios , sire of Dam by Colin Diamond

Three Year old Lunging

Qualifier for Millstreet Summer Show and Qualifier for Cavan Elite Three Year Old Sales

1 Michael Duggan , Aghadoe , Killarney Sire: OBOS Quality Dam: Lamm De Fetan.

2 Johnny Flynn ,Nenagh , Sire: Maximum Joe , Dam: OBOS Quality.

3 William McDonnell , Nenagh Co, Tipperary Sire: Tjipke.

Horticulture and Home Produce

Flower Section

Rose of the show (one stem)

1 Patricia Mohan, O’Briensbridge.

2 Kathy Pearse, Bridgetown.

3 Kate Hackett, Clonlara.

Patio Container An exhibition of growing plants Container not to exceed 80cmx80cm

1 Kate Hackett, Clonlara.

2 Leeann Minihan Ardvana Lisnagry Co Limerick.

3 Aisleigh Mc Namara Broadford.

A Flowering house plant (incl geranium) Hickey perpetual Cup

1 Richie Hackett, Clonlara.

2 Kate Hackett, Clonlara.

3 Eileen Hannon, Clonlara.

A Window Box An exhibition of growing plants Container not to exceed 1m in length

1 Rita Mc Inerney, O’ Callaghans Mills Co Clare.

2 Leeann Minihan, Ardvana Lisnagry.

3 Richie Hackett, Clonlara.

Gladioli in vase (Different Colours)

1 Margaret Murphy, Tulla.

Vase of Dahlias three blooms

1 Noreen Pearse, Bridgetown.

Centre Piece Arrangement

1 John Burke, Birdhill.

Home Baking

Six Queen Cakes Plain or Fruit

1 Maire Mc Nulty, Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

2 Leeann Minihan, Lisnagry.

3 Stephanie Guerin, Ballyquin Co Clare.

Apple / Rhubarb Tart

1 Leeann Minihan, Lisnagry.

2 Brid Coffey, Newport.

3 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford, Co Clare.

White Soda Bread

1 Patricia Hayes, Bridgetown, Co Clare.

2 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford, Co Clare.

3 Leeann Minihan, Lisnagry.

Four Egg Sponge Sandwich Butter filling not iced

1 Patricia Enright, Askeaton, Co Limerick.

2 Eileen Mc Namara, Clonlara.

3 Eileen Hannon, Clonlara.

Traditional Brown Soda Bread

1 Patricia Hayes Bridgetown.

2 Mary Duggan Bridgetown.

3 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford.

Madeira Cake

1 Leeann Minihan, Lisnagry.

2 Maire Mc Nulty, Clonsilla Dublin 15.

3 Rita Mc Inerney, O’ Callaghans Mills.

Chocolate / Coffee Cake

1 Catriona Treacy, Nenagh.

2 Maire Mc Nulty, Clonsilla Dublin 15.

3 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford.

Four Scone Plain or Fruit

1 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford.

2 Stephanie Guerin, Ballyquin.

3 Mary Kennedy, Bridgetown.

Biscuit Cake

1 Bernie Pearse, Bridgetown.

2 Leeann Minihan, Lisnagry.

3. Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford.

Boiled Fruit Cake

1 Aisleigh Mc Namara, Broadford.

2 Mary O’Donnell, Crusheen.

3 Patricia Enright, Askeaton.

Horticulture

Three Beetroots with stalks not cooked

1 Niall Frawley, Broadford.

2 Martin Mc Carthy, Newtown Co Tipperary.

Best Three Carrots

1 Ger Pearse, Bridgetown.

Best Head of Lettuce

1 Niall Frawley, Broadford.

2 John Burke, Birdhill.

3 Richie Hackett, Clonlara.

Best Head of Cabbage

1 Niall Frawley, Broadford.

2 John Burke, Birdhill.

3 Martin Mc Carthy, Newtown, Nenagh.

Tray of Mixed Fruit Vegetables and Herbs

1 Niall Frawley, Broadford.

Best Six Potatoes Not Cooked

1 Martin Mc Carthy, Newtown, Nenagh.

2 John Burke, Birdhill.

3 Eileen Mc Namara, Clonlara.

Three Stalks of Rhubarb

1 Niamh Mc Inerney, O’ Briensbridge.

2 Maureen Ryan, Bridgetown.

3 Katie Schous Ryan, Killaloe.

Three Onion Sets

1 Martin Mc Carthy, Newtown, Nenagh.

2 Niall Frawley, Broadford.

3 Richie Hackett, Clonlara.

Three Turnips

1 Niall Frawley, Broadford.

Six Duck Eggs

1 Rebecca Minihan, Lisnagry.

Six Hen Eggs

1 Ger Pearse, Bridgetown.

2 Seamus Quinn, O’Briensbridge.

3 Rebecca Minihan, Lisnagry.

Six Hen Eggs Brown

1 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford.

2 Ger Pearse, Bridgetown.

3 Patricia Mohan, O’ Brienbridge.

Best One Pound Pot of Marmalade

1 Rita Mc Inerney, O’ Callaghan Mills.

2 Eileen Hannon, Clonlara.

3 Leeann Minihan, Lisnagry.

Best One Pound Pot of Blackcurrant Jam

1 Patricia Hayes, Bridgetown.

2 Eileen Hannon, Clonlara.

3 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford.

Best One Pound Pot of Strawberry Jam

1 Leeann Minihan, Lisnagry.

Any Pound Pot of Jam Any Variety Not Already Specified

1 Leeann Minihan, Lisnagry.

2 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford.

3 Brid Vaughan, Kilmore.

Best Three Sods of Turf

1 Maureen Ryan, Bridgetown.

2 Eoin Coffey, Newport.

3 James Coffey, Newport.

Needle work Section

Any Article of Craftwork

1 Leeann Minihan, Lisnagry.

2 Mary Mc Carthy, Newtown.

3 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford.

Photography

Best Photo Including Countryside Animals and Pets

1 Kate Hackett, Clonlara.

2 Nicola Gavin, Mountshannon.

3 Philip Neville, Lisnagry.

Painting

Best Child’s Painting

1 Eabha Colgan, C/O Jim Lonergan O’ Briensbridge.

Best Amateur Painting

1 Niamh Mc Inerney, O’ Briensbridge.

2 Mary O’Donnell, Crusheen.

3 Aoibhe Ward Murphy, Broadford.

Children Section

Age Category 4-8 years

Selection of Six Named Wild flowers

1 Sean O’ Brien, Bridgetown.

2 Donal O’ Brien, Bridgetown.

Five Pansies On A Plate

1 Jack Whelan, Leitrim Bridgetown.

2 Katie Schous Ryan, Killaloe.

Four Decorated Queen Cakes

1 Sean O’ Brien, Bridgetown.

2 Donal O’ Brien, Bridgetown.

3 Jack Mc Namara, Broadford.

Child Decorated Cake

1 Sean and Donal O’ Brien, Bridgetown.

Decorated Loo/Kitchen Roll

1 Emily Monaghan, Ballina.

2 James Coffey, Newport.

3 Jack Kennedy, Bridgetown.