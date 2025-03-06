Enthusiastic Clare are ready for the off

A first year in charge for Maurice Walsh and company at U-20 and as ever hope floats that the work done and progress made at the developmental level in the last few years will lead to an extended run in the championship.

Of course, that’s the hope any year but according to Walsh the enthusiasm that comes from something being new has both the management team and players looking forward to the off next Saturday.

“We started at the end of November, just when the Clare hurlers came back, “ reveals Walsh.

“We had to start from scratch and brought in about 70 players for trials.”