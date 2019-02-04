Ennis woman fronts Europe wide HPV campaign

Ennis woman Laura Brennan is fronting a European campaign encouraging parents to get the facts and vaccinate their children against HPV.

Ennis woman Laura Brennan is fronting a European campaign encouraging parents to get the facts and vaccinate their children against HPV.

Laura, 26, was diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer in 2017 has been working with the HSE to advocate for the vaccine.

Last year, Laura was invited by the World Health Organisation to be an advocate across Europe and to mark World Cancer Day on February 4, a video is being released by the WHO.

The video features Laura at home in Clare with her family and travelling to University Hospital Limerick for treatment, as well as on a trip to Copenhagen for meeting with the WHO.

“This illness is devastating and it’s going to take my life but the good news is there’s a vaccine that you can get that prevents it. HPV caused my cancer. I just wanted parents to know there is an alternative,” says Laura

Laura was too old to get the vaccine when it was first rolled out in Irish schools.

“I wish the vaccine had been available to me, of course I do. Don’t get swayed by rumours about the vaccine’s safety– get the vaccine,” she insisted.

Dr Linda Coate, Consultant Medical Oncologist, University Hospital Limerick, said, “All of the information we have is that the vaccine is safe and that it prevents a very difficult-to-treat form of cancer. So please, listen to Laura’s story: get the facts and get the vaccine”.

For her work on the HPV vaccine, Laura Brennan has been awarded several honours including an honorary doctorate from UCD and the inaugural Patient Advocacy Medal from the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland. She is the Clare Person of the Year for 2019.