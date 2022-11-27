Ennis students’ appeal as they take over SVP Charity Shop

Share Facebook

ENNIS students are urging the public to help them become a ‘Secret Santa’ to those most in need in Clare.

Transition Year students at Ennis Community College and Gaelcholáiste an Chláir joined forces with the St Vincent de Paul and next week they will be taking over the Vincent’s Charity Shop in Ennis.

This is just one of a variety of actions the students are taking to support the St Vincent de Paul, with a clothing and food drive and a no-uniform day also planned.

On Thursday, December 1 the Ennis teenagers will take on the entire running of the charity shop from 9am until 9pm, doing everything from manning the tills to managing the floor.

And for those hoping to pick up some bargains ahead of the festive season, there are plans for a flash sale with up to 50% off items teacher Martina McNamara reveals.

Ms McNamara explains that the theme of this year’s annual fundraising campaign by students for the St Vincent de Paul is ‘Secret Santa 2022’.

“The students are doing this as they are cognisant that many people are struggling due to the cost of living crisis and the ever rising costs for day to day expenditure.

“As we approach the holiday seasons people are under more pressure and the class decided that they wanted to reach out to those most in need and came up with the theme ‘Secret Santa 2022’.

“Each student is a Secret Santa to the many people seeking help and support within our local community and the wider county from Saint Vincent de Paul. The students are taking over the running of the charity shop on Thursday to raise much needed funds for those who need help and support especially as we approach the festive season.”

The students are “very excited” as they look ahead to working in the charity shop and doing their bit to support the work of St Vincent de Paul, she says.

They will be rostered to complete different shifts within the 12 hours working in the shop.

“They will be working on the tills, pricing items, stocking items, managing the floor etc. It will be a fantastic opportunity for the classes to see how a charity shop is managed and the amount of work involved in doing so.”

She adds, “On the day there the shop will be operating extended open hours from 9am-9pm and there will be a a flash sale bonanza with up to 50% of items. There will be festive treats and music and some fantastic offers and discounts o the day to kick start the festive month. Help us to be a Secret Santa to those most in need.”

She is urging people to come along and drop in to support the fundraiser. However, even if people can’t be there on the day donations can also be made online at https://www.svp.ie/fundraiser/secret-santa-2022/ .

The students are also hosting a clothes and toy drive at school along with a cake sale this Tuesday, November 29 and a non-uniform day on December 2 with all funds raised going to Saint Vincent de Paul.