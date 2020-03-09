Ennis St Patrick’s Day parade cancelled

CLARE County Council has confirmed that the Ennis St Patrick’s Day parade has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Other Clare parades that have been confirmed as cancelled include Ennistymon, Fanore, Kilfenora and Kilkee.

In relation to the Ennis parade, Clare County Council said that a risk assessment, based on Health Service Executive guidelines, was carried out which concluded that based on the demographic of those attending the parade, the close proximity of people attending the event and the duration of the event (among other considerations), Clare County Council is not in a position to provide the necessary assurances in relation to current HSE Guidelines.