Ennis Soroptimists step up for anti-violence campaign

ORANGE shoes were placed around a monument in Ennis as part of a national campaign calling for the elimination of violence against women.

Soroptimist Ennis & District recently painted 80 pairs of shoes to acknowledge women and children who have been killed through domestic or gender violence. The shoes were placed around a monument in Ennis’ Peace Park which marks the centenary of the foundation of Soroptimist International.

November 25 marked the UN International Day of the Elimination of Violence against Women and the start of 16 Days of Activism against Gender Violence, ending on December 10 (Human Rights Day).

During this time, Soroptimists across Ireland are taking action and calling for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Eadaoin Lawlor, President of Soroptimist International Ireland, comments, “In Ireland, violence against women is a significant issue that has worsened since the pandemic. We have seen 244 women murdered since 1996 (Women’s Aid, 2022), and 87% of these women were killed by a man known to them.

“At least 26% of women in Ireland have experienced physical and/or sexual violence since the age of 15, and 41% of people in Ireland know a woman within their circle of friends and family who is a victim of domestic violence.

“As a women’s organisation that seeks to empower, enable and educate, we must bring these issues to the fore to enable women and girls to live safely within their communities.”

This year Soroptimists throughout Ireland will be working with their local communities to highlight the UN Orange the World Campaign.

Soroptimists will be placing Orange high heel shoes in windows of shops and businesses for the campaign’s duration with the simple message to women that “you are not alone”.

They have also created posters and information cards with the same message highlighting the Women’s aid Freephone number to enable women to gain help and support as needed.

The colour orange was chosen because it symbolises a brighter future, free of violence. It also serves as a means of demonstrating solidarity in eliminating all forms of violence.

Therefore, it is used as the colour of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Soroptimists have chosen the symbol of a shoe, “as it is something most women identify with; however, it symbolises oppression and control. The idea of doing something “in high heels” is a near-universally understood shorthand that a woman faces additional gender challenges.”