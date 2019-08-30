Ennis player selected in Ireland U/18 sevens squad

Chisom Ugwueru of Ennis RFC is one of twelve players named in the Ireland Under 18 Sevens side to compete in Rugby Europe U-18 Women’s Sevens Championship in Jarocin, Poland this weekend. Chisom is one of two Musnter players selected. This is the final competition for the Ireland U-18 Women’s Sevens squad this season and forms part of the Women’s Sevens Development pathway for this group. They have been drawn in Pool C and will play against Georgia, Latvia and Scotland. They played in the Home Nations Tournament last month where they finished in third place. Live streaming is available on www.rugbyeurope.tv. The full squad is as follows:

Chisom Ugwueru (Ennis/Munster)

Grace Browne Moran (Westport/Connacht)

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht) Capt

Ava Ryder (Westport/Connacht)

Leah Reilly (Navan/Leinster)

Kate Farrell McCabe (Gorey/Leinster)

Caoimhe O’Callaghan (Dundalk/Leinster)

Amanda McQuade (Virginia/Ulster)

Mya Alcorn (Letterkenny/Ulster)

Lucy Turkington (Dungannon/Ulster)

India Daley (Enniskillen/ Ulster)

Méabh McElligott (Listowel/Munster)