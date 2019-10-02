Ennis in the running for Ireland’s Friendliest Place

ENNIS has been named as one of the five finalists vying to be named Ireland’s Friendliest Place. The county capital has passed through a rigorous auditing process with Ennis based retailers assessed by mystery shoppers testing service standards in the town.

In 2017 Ennis secured the coveted title and hopes are high for a repeat win. Ennis is up against Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim, Cork City, Limerick City and Naas.

Retail Excellence, the largest retail industry representative organization in Ireland, will announce the winner at a black-tie awards banquet on Saturday, November 9 in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

The Friendliest Place competition is the central part of the Retail Excellence Annual Awards, which were established in 1997 to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.

David Fitzsimons, Group Chief Executive of Retail Excellence commented “All five finalist places have beaten intense competition to make finalist status. County Councils have nominated local retail businesses who have all been assesses regarding their friendliness. These five places have proven they have the customer at the heart of everything they do.”

“All of the Retail Excellence team are busy building the best event possible because our industry deserves ample recognition for the work they do in every village, town and city in Ireland in developing standards in the industry, keeping retail workers in jobs and our town centres vibrant.”