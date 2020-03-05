Ennis girl found safe and well

LARISA Maria Rostas, aged 15 , who was missing from Ennis, since Tuesday, February 25 has been located safe and well.
An Garda Síochána have acknowledged the help of the public and media for their assistance in the matter.
