Home » Breaking News » Ennis girl found safe and well

Ennis girl found safe and well

March 5, 2020 1,032 Views

LARISA Maria Rostas, aged 15 , who was missing from Ennis, since Tuesday, February 25 has been located safe and well.

An Garda Síochána have acknowledged the help of the public and media for their assistance in the matter.

Tags

Check Also

Two more confirmed Covid-19 cases

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has this evening been informed of seven new confirmed cases …

Copyright © 2017 · All Rights Reserved · The Clare Champion :)

error: Content is protected !!