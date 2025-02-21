Ennis Cathedral Junior Choir and Resurgam to hit right note

ACCLAIMED vocal ensemble Resurgam and Ennis Cathedral’s Junior Choir will be singing off the same hymn sheet when they come together for a special performance in the county capital next month.

The singers will be joining forces to present Lusitano: Travels & Tributes, a concert of sixteenth century polyphony by Vicente Lusitano and his circle in Ennis Cathedral at 6pm on Sunday, March 2.

Resurgam was founded by Artistic Director Mark Duley in 2003 and this upcoming performance in Ennis has been described as “a stunning concert of rarely performed works”.