Clare Champion Print Subscription
12 C
Ennis
Clare Champion Print Subscription
HomeNewsEnnis Cathedral Junior Choir and Resurgam to hit right note

Ennis Cathedral Junior Choir and Resurgam to hit right note

Jessica Quinn
By Jessica Quinn
Car Tourismo Banner

ACCLAIMED vocal ensemble Resurgam and Ennis Cathedral’s Junior Choir will be singing off the same hymn sheet when they come together for a special performance in the county capital next month.

The singers will be joining forces to present Lusitano: Travels & Tributes, a concert of sixteenth century polyphony by Vicente Lusitano and his circle in Ennis Cathedral at 6pm on Sunday, March 2.

Resurgam was founded by Artistic Director Mark Duley in 2003 and this upcoming performance in Ennis has been described as “a stunning concert of rarely performed works”.

For more on this story and all the latest news from the Banner County, pick up this week’s Clare Champion or view our digital edition which is available HERE.

This Week's Edition

Latest News

Classified Adverts
Family notices
Photo Sales
subscriptions
Advertisment
Advertisment

Bringing you the News you can trust from around the county since 1903

most viewed

trending right now

© The Clare Champion

error: Content is protected !!