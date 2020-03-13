Ennis boxer has Madison Square Garden fight cancelled

ENNIS boxer Paddy Donovan has had his fight, which was scheduled for St Patrick’s Day in New York, cancelled.

Donovan, who was part of Tyson Fury’s training camp for the recent heavyweight title fight, had been due to fight Gregory Young, on the undercard of an event headlined by Michael Conlan, at Madison Square Garden.

In a message on Facebook the ‘Real Deal’ wrote, “Thank you all for your support. My fight has been cancelled due to the Corona virus, sorry to everyone that was coming to see me. I can’t argue with this decision, health and safety of the fighters and people is most important at this time.”