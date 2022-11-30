Ennis assault accused had ‘dagger-type’ knives, court told

Share Facebook

A MAN has appeared in court charged in connection with two alleged assaults in Ennis town centre last week.

Ennis District Court heard further serious charges maybe be considered against Stanislav Koniukhov (51) who is also charged with the unlawful possession of three “dagger-type knives”.

Koniukhov, a Russian national with former addresses at the Citywest convention centre, Dublin and in Ennis, was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear again in court on December 7.

The accused faces two charges of assaulting of Philip Brosnan, contrary to section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against The Person Act.

It is alleged Koniukhov attacked Mr Brosnan at the Rowan Tree hostel on November 23.

Koniukhov is also charged with stealing a register of residents from the Rowan Tree hostel, also on November 23.

The accused is further charged with possession of three Albaniox, dagger-type knives, after he was searched at Henry Street garda station, Limerick on November 24.

That charge is contrary to section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act.

Sergeant Louis Moloney handed into court a schedule of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution.

Sergeant Moloney said gardaí objected to bail and were seeking to have the accused remanded in custody.

Garda Michael O’Neill said bail was opposed on a number of grounds including the nature and strength of the evidence and the likely sentence in the event of a conviction.

Garda O’Neill said statements had been taken from eye witnesses and the alleged theft and assaults on Mr Brosnan were also captured on CCTV.

The garda said a file is being prepared for the director of public prosecutions (DPP) and further serious charges may be put to the accused.

Garda O’Neill said the accused had been barred from staying at the hostel a week prior to the alleged assault and there is a concern the accused would interfere with potential witnesses in the case.

Garda O’Neill said he is concerned the accused is a flight risk.

The court heard Koniukhov had been sleeping rough in the grounds of Ennis garda station and has been unable to provide an address.

Garda O’Neill said that in reply to one of the charges Koniukhov said he was going to get his wife and kids and leave the country.

The garda said the accused has no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Daragh Hassett said his client is a Russian national who has been in Ireland since October.

A translator speaking Russian explained the proceedings to the accused.

Garda O’Neill told the court the accused’s passport states he is a Ukrainian national.

Daragh Hassett urged the court to grant his client bail subject to conditions to be agreed with the State.

Judge Mary Larkin granted bail subject to conditions including that the accused provide a suitable address, have no contact with the alleged injured party and sign on daily at a garda station.

The accused must also stay out of Ennis and County Clare except for court appearances.

Judge Larkin said the court also required an independent surety of €100 with €500 to be lodged in court.

Judge Larkin remanded Koniukhov in custody with consent to bail to appear again in court on December 7.